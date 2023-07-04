Will Starfield have a playable demo?

Ahead of Starfield’s release, fans are wondering if the open-world space RPG will launch with a demo to give players the chance to try it out before purchasing it. Here’s everything you need to know about if Starfield will have a demo.

Throughout the 2000s, gameplay demos became extremely popular for big releases. These demos were available for free and offered some valuable insight into what an upcoming game looked and played like.

They went out of fashion over time for a variety of reasons but that’s not to say that they don’t still have their place. Some big games like Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XIV, and Football Manager 2023 still offer demos despite their decline in popularity.

Given this, it’s natural to wonder if Starfield will also have a demo and that’s exactly what we’re going to answer.

Will Starfield have a demo?

It is unlikely that Starfield will have a playable demo either before or after its launch. Given Bethesda’s history, we have no reason to assume that it will offer players a demo to try it out before picking it up.

Over the last five years, Bethesda has released a range of notable games. That includes Fallout 76, Rage 2, Doom Eternal, and Redfall. Of its big titles released in this period, none have offered a demo.

Bethesda does showcase sections of its games during events that can be considered a visual demo of sorts. This was true of Starfield with 30 minutes of gameplay being shown off during the Starfield Direct. However, that’s not a playable demo but rather Bethesda showing off its technology.

A positive is that while Bethesda hasn’t confirmed a playable demo for Starfield yet, it hasn’t shut down the idea either. Therefore it’s possible that we’ll get a surprise demo announced closer to Starfield’s launch on September 6, 2023.

