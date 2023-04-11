How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Start date, Starfield Direct & what to expect

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is another huge part of the summer showcase of games, and we’ve whipped up a handy hub featuring its date, start time & what games could feature including Starfield.

Summertime showcases have been a constant on the gaming calendar for many years now, but the tide is turning as the E3 glory days look to be fading after its noteworthy cancellation in 2023. Moving forward, Summer Game Fest looks to be the real deal, and it’s supported by giant presentations such as the Xbox Games Showcase.

The future for the green brand looks rosy, especially with Bethesda tied to exclusivity agreements, and there are quite a few anticipated games in the pipeline.

If you’re looking for all the latest on the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, then look no further as we should have everything you need to know right here.

Contents

When is Xbox Games Showcase 2023?

Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is penciled in for June 11, 2023, and will likely feature a combination of both existing games yet to be released, as well as exciting announcements too.

Going back to 2022, the previous year’s edition had a start time of 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST. We’ve yet to have the details for 2023 times officially locked in yet, but we will deliver this information once we have it.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Eager Xbox and PC fans desperate to watch the action unfold can do so by tuning into Xbox’s official YouTube channel, their Facebook channel, or the Xbox Twitch.

Whichever platform or source you choose, all should be showing a complete livestream of the entire Xbox Games Showcase 2023 presentation.

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 schedule & what to expect

So far, Microsoft haven’t given away too much regarding the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 or what the spectacle could have in store for fans. It’s likely that the company will drip-feed details and tidbits as we draw closer to its live date, so we’ll keep you updated.

We do know though that fans will be getting an extensive look at Starfield immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase itself via the Starfield Direct.

According to renowned industry personality Tom Warren, the main show will be 90 minutes and the Starfield portion of the showcase will be an additional half an hour.

In terms of speculating and predictions, we could finally see some information on the long-awaited Indiana Jones, and there could be other shocking reveals too.

That just about wraps up everything we know about the showcase so far. Also, for information on the industry’s biggest, upcoming releases:

