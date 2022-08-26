9 best Switch RPGS to play in 2022: Zelda, Pokemon, Fire Emblem

Nintendo Switch RPGs simply excel on the console with the genre being very popular, so without further ado, here are the nine best RPG games you should be playing on your Switch in 2022.

Everyone loves an RPG as the addictive nature of its “one more quest” gameplay keeps us going for one more hour, which inevitably turns into six — we’ve all been there.

One of the best aspects of the Nintendo Switch console is its hybrid capabilities, meaning you can sit on the couch and enjoy games on your TV, or dive into it while you’re on the train. So if you need valuable time to play an RPG on Switch where you ordinarily wouldn’t be able to do so, you can.

There are simply tons of incredible, must-see, must-play Switch RPGs in 2022, so we’ve taken the difficult task of trying to pick out the very best for you to enjoy!

Bravely Default II

Square Enix

Square Enix is known for being one of the greatest visionaries when it comes to the RPG genre, in particular, spellbinding JRPGS featuring multiple characters usually embarking on an urgent life or death adventure.

Bravely Default II doesn’t break from the norm too much as it has a group of characters engaging in turn-based battles in a bid to retrieve four magic crystals, but it’s everything you’d expect from a Square Enix JRPG and is well worth your time.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Square Enix

Sticking with the JRPG theme, another major franchise that Square Enix has also masterminded is the Dragon Quest series which has now been going for a monumental 35+ years.

In Dragon Quest XI, players must guide the Luminary to their destiny across various lands and quell the threat of opposing forces, as well as negotiate the usual hustle and bustle of towns and cities. It’s an eye-catching journey that feels very welcoming to veterans of the games, as well as novices looking to dip their toes in for the first time.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Another Switch RPG synonymous with strategic combat and dramatic storytelling is Fire Emblem. Just like previous entries on this list, the most recent iteration, Three Houses, also uses turn-based combat, but gives you more freedom in how to approach the narrative that is essentially broken up into two chunky halves.

After choosing your gender and house, players are subjected to a simply outstanding amount of content to be basked in over multiple playthroughs to allow this detailed world to be fully realized.

Golf Story

Sidebar Games

From kingdoms and killing in JRPGs to the majestic overview of some bizarre golf courses, we now turn our attention to Golf Story — a game effervescing with bagfuls of charisma and plenty of charm under the surface.

From the outset, this looks to be just another golf game, but what lies beneath is a heartwarming story of an aspiring golfer. Their crazy adventure will see you playing golf on mountains, in deserts, and even on haunted lands.

It never lets up and is one of the Switch’s hidden gems.

Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom

Whereas Monster Hunter Rise is certainly not a hidden gem, it’s a bonafide system-seller that has simply furthered the series’ already sky-high reputation.

Rise expands upon everything that Capcom has successfully accomplished by adding ridable companions and streamlining aspects of the game. Its success led to the release of the equally well-received Sunbreak DLC and it continues to be lapped up by eager fans each and every day.

Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon Company

Game Freak took a massive plunge when they made the Pokemon Legends Arceus spin-off, but the Switch RPG was a massive success as Pokemon fans around the globe embraced its different direction and its core focus on catching Pokemon.

With impressive fights against nobles, tons of side missions, and a huge range of Pokemon to catch, Arceus offered a glimpse into what fans could expect in the future – especially Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe

Following in the footsteps of Harvest Moon, and Minecraft to an extent, Stardew Valley is a wonderful treasure trove of exploration and creation in an ever-changing world.

Its imitation of day-to-day activities is a relatable endeavor that tackles survival and customization and has limitless gameplay hours.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

monolith soft

Continuing on from the success of the first two games, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 does what all the greatest sequels do – expands upon what worked previously and goes bigger and better!

This is what makes it an essential Switch RPG as despite the Switch’s lack of power in comparison to the other current-gen consoles, it looks incredible and effortlessly brings the sizable game world to life in exquisite fashion.

Polished production all over the shop ensures that it’s not only one of the Switch’s best games of 2022 but also a contender for top dog in the RPG department.

The Legen of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo

It’s only fitting that this list is rounded off by an all-time great, and if you’re unsure about its eligibility for this category – you roleplay a character, upgrade your gear, complete missions, and it has an in-depth, emotional story. That’s an RPG in our eyes.

In many ways, Breath of the Wild is the quintessential Zelda game as it rolls all of the franchise’s best traits into one sumptuous package: Puzzle-filled dungeons, spectacular boss encounters, intricate game mechanics, and a vibrant world to explore.

