Starfield: New Atlantis location, map, vendors, more

Starfield has its fair share of large cities and New Atlantis is arguably the most impressive of all. This is everything you need to know about New Atlantis including its location, map, vendors, shops, and more.

Officially the capital city of the United Colonies, New Atlantis is the largest and most diverse city in Starfield. Founded in 2160, it is home to people of all kinds of backgrounds including the Constellation.

Given how vast New Atlantis is it can be tricky to figure out what there is to do and what’s of interest. After all, it’s possible to spend tens of hours before finishing all of its available content.

To help you out we’ve streamlined the process by detailing where to find New Atlantis, what its map looks like, and what vendors can be found there.

Bethesda The Well, New Atlantis’ underground district.

Starfield: New Atlantis Location

New Atlantis is located on the planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri star system. Alpha Centauri can be found near Sol and Narion on the left side of the Starmap.

If you play through the campaign New Atlantis is the first major city explored with it being visited toward the end of One Small Step, Starfield’s opening mission.

Starfield: New Atlantis map

Below is a detailed map of New Atlantis featuring a variety of the capital city’s key locations, vendors, landmarks, and more, courtesy of Game-Maps.com.

Game-Maps.com

Starfield: New Atlantis vendors and shops

New Atlantis offers a huge variety of vendors where players can both buy and sell goods. This includes both specialists and general stores that sell just about everything you could need.

Here’s a list of every vendor and shop found in New Atlantis along with what they sell:

New Atlantis: Spaceport

Jemison Mercantile (General goods)

(General goods) Ship Services Technician (Ship upgrades)

(Ship upgrades) Terrabrew Coffee (Terrabrew branded coffee)

(Terrabrew branded coffee) The Viewport (Drinks)

(Drinks) Trade Authority Kiosk (Sell items)

New Atlantis: Commercial District

Enhance (Appearance change)

(Appearance change) Outland (General goods)

(General goods) Terrabrew Coffee (Terrabrew branded coffee)

(Terrabrew branded coffee) Whetstone (Food & drinks)

New Atlantis: Residental District

Centaurian Arsenal (Weapons)

(Weapons) Chunks (Food)

(Food) CJ’s (Aid & food)

(Aid & food) Dawn’s Roost (Food & drinks)

(Food & drinks) eit Clothiers (Apparel)

(Apparel) Reliant Medical (Aid & Healthcare)

New Atlantis: MAST District

Aphelion Realty (Houses)

New Atlantis: The Well

Apex Electronics (Henrik Zuran – Resources, Vicente Salinas – Weapons)

(Henrik Zuran – Resources, Vicente Salinas – Weapons) Med Bay (Aid & Healthcare)

(Aid & Healthcare) Jake’s (Drinks)

(Drinks) Kay’s House (Food & drinks)

(Food & drinks) Trade Authority (General goods)

(General goods) UC Surplus (Gear & weapons)

That’s everything you need to know about the city of New Atlantis in Starfield. For more useful tips check out some of our other content:

