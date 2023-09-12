How to solve the Mantis puzzle in Starfield

Starfield has a plethora of engaging quests that require solving puzzles. Sometimes these puzzles offer amazing loot to the players as well. One of those that you’ll come across in the game and is quite simple, is the Mantis puzzle. Here’s a guide on how to solve it.

Starfield is a massive game that is filled with secrets. Most of these secrets are puzzles that are meant to be solved by observant players. If you want to obtain the best loot by solving these puzzles, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny of the game.

One such puzzle that you will come across is the Mantis puzzle. This one is fairly easy but the loot you can get afterward, is well worth the effort.

Here’s a handy guide on how to easily solve the Mantis puzzle in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios The Mantis Puzzle is quite easy solve in Starfield

How to easily solve the Mantis puzzle in Starfield

You will come across the Mantis puzzle in the planet Denebola I-b. As soon as you land, you’ll come across a Secret Outpost, from where you need to reach the basement to locate the puzzle. Once you reach it, you will see multiple pressure plates in front of you.

In order to solve the puzzle, you need to jump on the plates in an order where it spells “TYRANNIS“. You will start with T and then jump on the other plates accordingly. However, there is an alternate method to solve the puzzle as well.

In this case, you’ll need to hack a computer. Bear in mind that the hacking process can be quite hard as it requires Rank 3 Security Skill. Lastly, you can jump across the entire puzzle and thereby bypass the need to solve it.

Once the puzzle has been solved you will need to follow through with the mission and neutralize a few enemies along the way. Successfully performing this task will grant you the Razorleaf Spaceship and the Legendary Mantis Suit as free rewards.

So that’s how you can easily solve the Mantis Puzzle in Starfield. For more Starfield content, check out some of the guides below:

