Starfield UC Vanguard faction: How to join, missions & rewards

Starfield is a full-scale RPG and just like every other Bethesda title, this one also has the concept of factions. The United Colonies Vanguard, also known as UC Vanguard is one of the major factions, and here is a guide on what to do with them.

Starfield is a massive game and there is a lot more to do than simply completing the main story. As a player, you need to live in the game to make your way through the cosmos. This includes buying a house, upgrading your ship, making connections with people, and above all earning credits.

Article continues after ad

All of this can be done if you join a faction where you can perform tasks and cover some of the aforementioned activities. The UC Vanguard is one such faction that you can join and undertake missions for them.

Article continues after ad

A guide on how to do this and what you get in return has been presented in the following sections.

Bethesda Game Studios You need to speak with Commander Tuala to join the UC Vanguard

How to join UC Vanguard in Starfield

Joining UC Vanguard is quite easy within the game. In fact, you can do this as soon as you reach New Atlantis. The steps you need to follow in order to join UC Vanguard are provided below:

Article continues after ad

Reach New Atlantis.

Perform your initial activities.

Go to the MAST building (you will go there as part of the main story alongside Sarah Morgan).

Talk to Commander Tuala.

Accept his proposal to join the UC Vanguard.

Undertake the examination.

Clear the exam, and talk to Commander Tuala once again.

Swear the oath.

Once you swear the oath, you are officially a member of UC Vanguard. Once this is done, Commander Tuala will assign you a probation mission claiming it to be an easy one (or so he thought). Now, it is important to mention that you can join the UC Vanguard later as well.

Article continues after ad

However, joining it early will earn you some easy credits that you will be craving for in the early game. Apart from that, you will be able to gain the opportunity to buy a house in New Atlantis through this.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Missions and rewards for UC Vanguard in Starfield

Bethesda Game Studios Mars is one of the locations you need to visit as part of the UC Vanguard questline

Once you join UC Vanguard you will have to undertake missions. The first mission will be granted to you by Commanded Tuala and the related ones will simply follow as you will get engulfed in some troublesome affairs.

The missions and rewards related to UC Vanguard are provided below:

Missions Rewards Supra Et Ultra 275 EXP, 4800 Credits Grunt Work 250 EXP, 4800 Credits, UC Vanguard Pilot Pack, UC Vanguard Spacesuit, UC Vanguard Space Helmet Delivering Devils 250 EXP, 9300 Credits Eyewitness 350 EXP, 12000 Credits Friends Like These 350 EXP, 12000 Credits, UC Citizen ID The Devils You Know 150 EXP, 3800 Credits War Relics 9000 Credits Hostile Intelligence 350 EXP, 12000 Credits A Legacy Forged 350 EXP, 15600 Credits

Lastly, a point to be noted here is that most of these missions are divided into sub-parts, which means the overall size of the questline is going to be quite drawn out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for UC Vanguard in Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode? | Will Starfield have mod support? | Can you do a pacifist run in Starfield? | Will Starfield have a playable demo?