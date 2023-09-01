How to set up cheats in Starfield: Cheat Engine, trainers & mods

Looking for something a little more permanent than the usual Starfield console commands? Here’s how to set up some cheats and mods for your game.

Starfield has landed and with it, a bunch of mods and cheats have too. Your game will soon be packed full of underhanded delights, but for now, let’s focus on something simpler – like infinite ammo.

While there’s a tonne of console commands at your fingertips, these typically don’t stick or you need to keep tapping them in each time. Rather than setting up macros or anything of the sort, why not go the easy route with Cheat Engine and a few mods?

How to set up Cheat Engine in Starfield with Cheat Tables

To cheat using Cheat Engine, we’ll first need to download Cheat Engine. After you’ve done that, you’ll want to acquire a Cheat Table. So far, the best one we’ve found is from the FearLess forums. Once you’ve installed Cheat Engine, load up the table from within the program and then start Starfield.

Once you’ve started both, you’ll have the option to use the following cheats:

No Injury Status

Infinite Ammo

Infinite Oxygen

Infinite Weapon Energy

No Reload

Infinite Health

Easy Kills

The last two on the list are apparently a work in progress.

Starfield console commands

If you’re struggling to get Cheat Engine to recognize Starfield, we also have an extensive guide on console commands.

How to cheat in Starfield using trainers

A trainer is similar to Cheat Engine but comes in the form of its own software. We’ll be using the safer WeMod trainer for Starfield, rather than letting you loose on the wider internet.

Simply head to WeMod, download the program, and have it hooked into Starfield. It’ll try to recognize certain strings and code within the program so that you can cheat.

