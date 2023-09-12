How to find Old Earth weapons in Starfield

Starfield is a game that is set several years into the future. However, you can still get some classic weapons that were used by people on Earth back in the day. These are called Old Earth weapons and here is a guide on how to find them.

Starfield is a full-fledged science fiction game where you can use futuristic weapons and travel across space at breakneck speed. In such an era, using anything from an age gone by might not feel as appealing.

Article continues after ad

As it happens, some players do enjoy the nostalgia and nothing can beat the feel of a classic pump action shotgun or the AK-47. In such a case you can pick up some Old Earth weapons which will bring back the taste of home.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a guide on how to find these weapons in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios Old Earth weapons are quite easy to obtain in Starfield

Starfield: How to find Old Earth weapons

Old Earth weapons are not very hard to find in Starfield. One way of getting them is by looting enemies. However, the chances of this happening are extremely low. As it happens, there is a second much easier way to get these weapons.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The weapons and the various locations from which you can obtain these have been presented in the table below:

Weapon Location Old Earth Pistol Centaurian Arsenal in Jemison Old Earth Assault Rifle Centaurian Arsenal in Jemison and Rowland Arms in Akila Old Earth Shotgun Centaurian Arsenal in Jemison and Rowland Arms in Akila Old Earth Hunting Rifle Centaurian Arsenal in Jemison, Neon Tactical in Neon, Rowland Arms in Akila, and UC Surplus in The Well

These are the only four Old Earth weapons that exist in the game. At least, these are the ones that we have come across so far. In case some Old Earth weapon archetype is hidden and has not been found, we will update this section once it is revealed.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for Old Earth weapons in Starfield and how to find them. If you found the guide informative please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield