Lead is one of the most valuable items in Starfield and here is a guide on how to easily farm it in the game.

Starfield is one of the largest RPGs ever created by Bethesda. Therefore, when it comes to item requirements you will always run into some kind of shortage.

However, being a space game, items are spread across planets, which makes farming a lot slower compared to other Bethesda titles. Therefore, when it comes to an important item such as Lead, it is important you know where to farm it to make efficient use of your time.

A guide to farm Lead in Starfield has been provided in the following section.

Bethesda Game Studios

How to farm Lead in Starfield

Lead can be farmed in a variety of ways in Starfield. The various methods that you can use in the game are provided below:

Build an Outpost and harvest Lead using an extractor. Obtain it from mines. Buy Lead from local vendors.

One of the planets called Jemison has an abundant supply of Lead. However, if you are using an extractor, you must build a source of power to run the device. You also need to make sure that your storage is sufficient as otherwise, the outpost will overflow with the material.

Getting Lead from mines is not as efficient, but if you come across them, do not forget to grab them. Lastly, local vendors do sell Lead such as Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis. These aren’t that costly so buying it definitely a viable option.

This concludes our guide for farming Lead in Starfield. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

