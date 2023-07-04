Starfield is Bethesda Game Studios’ next big IP that will be arriving for Xbox and PC players, but will the game also be coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the upcoming RPG will be available on the subscription service.

The upcoming RPG Starfield is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the year, with many Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans eager to jump into the new space epic from Bethesda. The game has promised a massive exploration experience, with players having the ability to traverse the galaxy and visit countless planets.

Starfield is set to be a truly next-gen experience and will be released for Xbox and PC on September 6, 2023, but many players are likely wondering if the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Starfield will be available on Microsoft’s Subscription Service.

Bethesda Starfield promises to be a huge space epic for players.

Is Starfield coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Players will be pleased to know that Starfield will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as a Day One release, arriving on Game Pass on September 6, 2023, that same day the game launches for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

For those players who own an Xbox One unfortunately the only way you’ll be access to access Starfield on the last-gen console will be through the Cloud. While this isn’t ideal, it’s highly likely that last-gen consoles simply wouldn’t be able to handle the scope of Starfield – in a similar vein to the recently released Final Fantasy 16 which launched for PS5 but not PS4.

Like the majority of titles available on Xbox Game Pass, fans will be able to pre-install the game onto their console before it releases as well.

That's everything you need to know about whether or not Starfield will be coming to Xbox Game Pass!

