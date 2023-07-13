Starfield preload: can you pre-install the game right now?

Starfield’s preload is going to be a really useful tool for those looking to jump into the game straight away. However, how do you do it, and what options are available to you?

Starfield is one of, if not the biggest releases left to come out this year. Anticipation is high, and the promises Bethesda and Microsoft have made around the title are also in the stratosphere. It’s clear Starfield is going to be a massive game for players to explore.

That gives way to another concern though. How big is the game going to be and will it get in the way of playing on launch day? Well, we know how big the game is size-wise, but importantly, we now know we can start pre-loading the game.

However, how does that work, and is it available to everyone? Are you eligible to download Starfield or will you have to wait? Don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Starfield preload.

Can you preload Starfield?

Yes! Preload is available through a couple of avenues. You can currently preload the game if you’ve either pre-ordered it, or if you’re a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass. As a reminder, the game is expected to be around 125 GBs, so get ready for a big download.

Unfortunately, if you are getting a physical version, this is obviously harder. As far as we’re aware, there’s no way to verify a physical purchase of Starfield digitally and preload the game. However, with the Starfield Premium Upgrade and the Starfield Constellation Editions, you can play up to 5 days earlier than launch which somewhat circumnavigates this.

How to pre-install Starfield

Preloading Starfield should be easy if you’ve already pre-ordered the game or are an Xbox Games Pass subscriber. Simply go to the Xbox app on PC or the store on your Xbox. Once there, search for “Starfield”. While many editions will pop up, just select the one that says “Starfield”.

Here’s the the screen should look like when you try to pre-install the game

Once on this screen, you should see a large “Pre-Install” option. Select that, and you will be on your way to an excellent launch day on September 6.

That’s everything you need to know about Starfield, but why not check out some of our other helpful guides for the game?

