Does Starfield support cross-platform play and cross-progression?

Players are already adding the Bethesda title Starfield to their wishlists on Xbox and PC, indicating that it is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. However, one subject that continues to be discussed in the community is whether or not it will support cross-platform play as well as cross-progression. We’ve got the answer for you right here.

Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming game Starfield is causing a frenzy of enthusiasm among players around the world. Starfield, a science fiction game set in a vast and fascinating world, promises to take players on an unforgettable adventure through the stars.

Article continues after ad

Fans are anticipating Bethesda’s entry into space travel because of the developer’s track record of crafting compelling open-world games. Starfield is anticipated to create a world that is both visually spectacular and narratively engaging, with boundless opportunities for players to explore and discover new things.

Bethesda provided a detailed look at Starfield’s gameplay and what players can expect from the AAA title in June 2023. However, users are curious as to whether or not the game will support cross-platform play and cross-progression. Here’s what we know about those two aspects of the game.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda Starfield is going to be a single-player action adventure RPG set in the future.

Will Starfield have crossplay?

For those wondering if Starfield will support crossplay, the answer is no. Although it will be playable on both PC and Xbox consoles, the game does not support cross-platform multiplayer.

If you were hoping to play with your buddies on all of those platforms simultaneously, you’ll be disappointed to learn that you can’t. Starfield has been confirmed to be a single-player experience at launch, and Bethesda has no intentions to add multiplayer until the game’s story mode has been thoroughly launched and received well by players.

Article continues after ad

It will only be available on Xbox Series S and X consoles, as well as PC, when it launches on September 6, 2023 and sadly PlayStation and Mac users will have to miss out on the opportunity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Will Starfield feature cross-platform progression?

In case you were wondering, Starfield will not support cross-platform progression. The game is a pay-to-access title, with several versions available for purchase through Steam and the Windows store on PC, as well as through Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox shop on consoles.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep you updated with more info on this as we get closer to Starfield’s release date.

That’s everything you need to know about Starfield’s crossplay and cross-progression availability. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Will Starfield’s physical editions include a disc? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | How many planets are there in Starfield? | Will Starfield have a playable demo? | How big is Starfield?