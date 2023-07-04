How long is Starfield? Main story length & completionist run

Starfield is coming out soon and the open-world RPG looks to offer one of the most expansive gameplay experiences of the generation. But just how big is Bethesda’s upcoming title, and how long is Starfield for both a story and completionist playthrough?

The anticipation for Starfield is huge with Bethesda’s upcoming open-world space RPG looking to be one of the biggest games of the year.

It will give players the chance to explore numerous planets and solar systems, each with its own unique environments and wildlife. That’s in addition to the four confirmed cities and a large variety of locations that should keep players entertained.

So with all this content confirmed just how long is Starfield expected to be?

Bethesda New Atlantis is one of the four large cities that will feature in Starfield.

How long is Starfield?

The main campaign for Starfield is expected to take between 30-40 hours to complete during an average playthrough. This estimate was given by producer Todd Howard during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Comparing that to some other Bethesda titles, HowLongToBeat lists Skyrim – Special Edition’s Main Story as taking 26 hours to finish and Fallout 4’s as 27 hours.

Not only is Starfield longer than Bethesda’s previous games, but it’s likely going to take far longer than Howard’s estimate to see everything it has to offer.

A completionist run of Skyrim can easily take over 200 hours while doing the same on Fallout 4 can take over 150. Assuming Bethesda’s latest game keeps to form, exploring all of Starfield’s content will take hundreds of hours.

