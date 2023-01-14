Where to find Shellder & Cloyster in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back many creatures from the first Generation of games including the Bivalve Pokemon Shellder and Cloyster. Here’s how to find these ocean-dwelling Pokemon in Generation 9.

Fans of Pokemon Red & Blue will be happy to know that plenty of the original 151 return in Scarlet & Violet, like Psyduck, Venonat, and Diglett.

Thanks to the Paldea region’s diverse landscape, including its sprawling deserts and vast oceans, trainers can find a variety of different types of Pokemon in their natural habitats.

That includes the shellfish-inspired Shellder and Cloyster, who can be found swimming around Paldea’s oceans. Here’s exactly how trainers can find these two Bivalve Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Shellder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

True to its Pokedex entry, Shellder mainly leaves in the seas surrounding Paldea. Considering the region is essentially an island, players can find Shellder abundantly as long as they are swimming around the coast.

Trainers can find Shellder in the following areas:

South Pladean Sea

East Paldean Sea

West Paldean Sea

Port Marinada

Levincia

North Province (Area Three) – in the sea near the base of Glaseado Mountain

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Cloyster in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution Shellder, Cloyster is only found in the sea as well. However, Cloyster is considered a rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, meaning it will take some time to encounter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here is where trainers can find Cloyster around Paldea:

South Province (Area Six) – in the sea

Port Marinada

North Paldean Sea – full ocean

Levincia – in the sea

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Shellder in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shellder is one of the Pokemon that evolves through an evolutionary stone, meaning players will have to use a Water Stone on it to evolve. As such, Shellder can evolve into Cloyster at any level as long as the Water Stone is used.

Article continues after ad

There are a handful of places trainers can get Water Stones in Scarlet & Violet. Players can earn a free Water Stone as a reward for registering 80 Pokemon in the Pokedex. Additionally, Water Stones can be bought at any Delibird Presents shop for 3,000 once trainers have earned three Gym Badges.

The Pokemon Company

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Shellder and Cloyster in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet