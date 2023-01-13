Where to find Diglett & Dugtrio in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can find the Generation 1 Ground-types Diglett and Dugtrio in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, who inspired the brand new Water-type Pokemon Wiglett. Here’s how trainers can find them in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a new category of Pokemon that fans have dubbed ‘Convergent Pokemon.’ These Pokemon resemble those from past Generations and regions but are not considered alternate forms, like Toedscruel and Wiglett.

While the Pokemon that Toedscruel is based on—Tentacool—is not present in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Wiglett’s inspiration Diglett and its evolution Dugtrio can be found in Generation 9.

So, here’s how players can find these two Mole Pokemon burrowing around the wilds of the Paldea region.

Where to find Diglett in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike its appearance in Pokemon Red & Blue, Diglett isn’t only found in caves and can be found in a variety of different areas around Paldea. Notably, Diglett prefers being in the shade, so players should find it around areas with lots of shadows.

Trainers can find Diglett in the following areas:

Poco Path – in the cave where players first travel with Koraidon/Miraidon

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One) – on the far left side

Asado Desert – at the top right area

East Province (Area Three)

Where to find Dugtrio in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Dugtrio likes hanging out near shady areas and travels by burrowing underground.

Dugtrio can be found in the following areas:

South Province (Area Six)

Asado Desert – at the top right area

West Province (Area Three) – the cave leading up to Glaseado Mountain

Glaseado Mountain – the northern coast

North Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area Two) – the rugged area to the south

Zapapico

East Province (Area Three)

How to evolve Diglett in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those who’ve raised Diglett in the past won’t need to do anything different to evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Trainers simply need to raise it to level 26, where it will evolve into Dugtrio.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Diglett and Dugtrio in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

