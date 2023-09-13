Where to find Sentret and Furret in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC adds Generation 2’s Sentret and Furret. Here’s how to find and evolve it for your Kitakami Pokedex.

The first half of Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC takes players to a new area called Kitakami that includes Pokemon that weren’t available in the base game.

Among the Pokemon reintroduced in The Teal Mask are Sentret and its evolution Furrert. Those who played the Generation 2 games will recognize these Normal-type Pokemon, as they were available early on in Johto.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how players can catch a Sentret and evolve it into Furret.

Where to find Sentret in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sentret can be found early in The Teal Mask, as it lives in grassy areas like the one the DLC starts in. This includes the following locations:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Loyalty Plaza

Apple Hills

South of Mossui Town

South of Kitakami Hall

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Furret in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Furret can be found in similar locations to Sentret, though it’s much rarer. Look for it in a small area south of the Apple Hills and the area around Kitakami Hall.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Sentret into Furret

Sentret evolves into Furret at level 15, which makes it really easy to obtain. All it takes is a couple battles of pieces of Exp. Candy.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

That’s all you need to know about Sentret and Furret. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad