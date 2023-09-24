Where to find Koffing and Weezing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back a ton of Gen 1 Pokemon, like Koffing and its evolution Weezing. Here’s how trainers can find these two Poison-types in Kitakami.

Fans of Pokemon Red & Blue who played Generation 9’s Teal Mask DLC were no doubt pleased to see many Gen 1 Pokemon return in the land of Kitakami.

Iconic Pokemon like Geodude, Ekans, and Sandshrew return in Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion along with some other favorites like the Poison-type Koffing.

Trainers looking to find Koffing and its evolution Weezing in the Teal Mask DLC can find everything they need to know in the guide below.

Where to find Koffing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Weezing’s Pokedex entry, it lives in rocky, mountainous areas. Specifically, Weezing is only found in the Infernal Pass and the Crystal Pool.

Where to find Weezing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike Koffing, Weezing is not naturally found in the wild in the Teal Mask expansion. That means the only way to obtain Weezing is by evolving Koffing.

How to evolve Koffing into Weezing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask

Those who’ve raised Koffing in past games are in luck, as the method to evolve it has not changed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. To evolve Koffing, simply raise it to level 35.

