How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Generation V’s Sewaddle family is back in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC The Teal Mask, but evolving Swadloon into Leavanny will take some work.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC has brought back the Unovan Bug/Grass-type Sewaddle, along with its evolutions Swadloon and Leavanny.

However, Swadloon is different from most other early-game Bug-types in one crucial way: it doesn’t evolve solely through leveling up. While it’s easy to find a Sewaddle and evolve it into Swadloon, getting a Leavanny will require more effort.

Whether you’re looking to fill a space in your Kitakami Pokedex or add the Nurturing Pokemon to your team, here’s how to evolve Sewaddle.

How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Scarlet & Violet

After Seawaddle evolves into Swadloon at level 20, Swadloon evolves into Leavanny through leveling up with high friendship.

The easiest way to accomplish this is by simply spending time with Swadloon. Walking around with a Pokemon in your party increases friendship, as does giving them items, and letting them out for auto-battles. Washing them during picnics also increases friendship.

Letting them battle also helps, though be careful not to let them get knocked out.

It’s also best to give Swadloon a Soothe Bell, as that increases how much friendship doing the previously mentioned activities gets you. Catching your Seawaddle or Swadloon in a Luxury Ball also makes the process faster, though the much rarer Friend Ball gives you a huge head start on friendship points.

To check how far you have to go, visit the Friendship Checker in Cascarrafa. In the center of the city north of the fountain, you’ll see a lady with a Marill. She won’t give you an exact number, but when she says “You’re good friends, all right!” you’re either close or able to evolve.

From there, it’s just a matter of leveling up to trigger the evolution.

Where to find Sewaddle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sewaddle can be found as soon as you enter Kitakami for the first time. It lives in grassy areas and is pretty small, which makes it hard to see, especially with its green coloring. Still, there are enough crawling around the southern portion of Kitakami that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one.

You can also catch Swadloon, though it’s a bit rarer and in fewer locations. You can find one in the southwest and southeast corners of the map, also in grassy areas.

That’s all you need to know about evolving Swadloon into Leavanny. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

