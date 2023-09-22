Where to find Heracross in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask expansion brings back plenty of returning Pokemon, like Generation 2’s Bug/Fighting-type Heracross. Here’s how trainers can find this massive beetle Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion brought back a ton of Pokemon from past Generations, including many monsters from Johto.

Alongside Gen 2 Pokemon like Wooper, Sentret, and Gligar, Johto’s Bug/Fighting-type Heracross also makes a return in the land of Kitakami.

For those who want to add this hard-hitting bug to their team, here’s exactly how to find Heracross in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Where to find Heracross in the Teal Mask DLC

According to Heracross’ Pokedex entry, it primarily lives in bamboo groves. There are a handful of bamboo groves where Hercross can spawn.

On the map, the small patches of trees denote bamboo groves. They can be found along Reveler’s Road, and on either side of the mouth of the river leading to Fellhorn Gorge.

Does Heracross evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Heracross did not gain a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While Heracross does have a Mega Evolution, it can’t be used in Scarlet & Violet.

Thankfully, Heracross’ stats are incredibly solid for a Pokemon with no evolution. With a base stat total of 500, and base 125 Attack and 85 Speed, Heracross should have no trouble holding its own against strong opponents.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Heracross in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

