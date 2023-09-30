Where to find Illumise in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back some older Bug-type Pokemon, such as Generation 3’s Volbeat. Here’s how to find this firefly Pokemon around Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC takes place in the land of Kitakami, which is inspired by rural Japanese settings across the sprawling countryside.

As such, many of the Pokemon that return would find themselves at home among the the forests and rivers that populate the land. Bug-type Pokemon in particular are common around Kitakami, with many like Yanma and Heracross making a return.

Alongside these returning Pokemon comes Illumise and its counterpart Volbeat, which prove to be slightly underwhelming, but a fairly interesting pair of Bug-types from Gen 3. Here’s how trainers can find Illumise while traveling around Kitakami.

Where to find Illumise in the Teal Mask DLC

According to Illumise’s Pokedex entry, it lives in grassy areas and only appears at night. However, unlike Volbeat, Illumise is not considered a rare spawn, so trainers should encounter one fairly quickly at night.

To switch the time to night in Kitakami, players must first finish the main questline and the time will naturally advance like the base game.

Illumise spawn at night in the following areas:

Kitakami Road (before and after the Bus Stop)

Apple Hills

Mossfell Confluence

Timeless Woods (the rocky, grass area to the south)

The Pokemon Company

Does Illumise evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Illumise did not gain a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. As such, it’s a bit hard to recommend catching Illumise aside from registering it in the Pokedex.

It’s also important to note that while Illumise and Volbeat are related to each other in the game’s lore, they share no in-game connection through evolution.

In terms of its use in battle, Illumise’s stats are fairly lackluster for a Pokemon with no evolution. With a base stat total of 430, many of its stats struggle to help it hold its own. While its base 73 Special Attack stat and 85 Speed aren’t abysmal it will struggle to take down and survive most hard-hitting encounters.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Illumise in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

