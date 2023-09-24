Where to find Mienfoo and Mienshao in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back plenty of Pokemon from different Generations, like Mienfoo and Mienshao. Here’s how trainers can find these two Fighting-type Pokemon in Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back Pokemon from past Generations to fill out the Pokedex.

In particular, fans of Pokemon Black & White can find plenty of monsters from Gen 5, like Litwick and Tynamo roaming the land of Kitakami.

Additionally, trainers can find the two Fighting-type Pokemon Mienfoo and Mienshoa in the Kitakami ‘Dex. Here’s how to find them and how to evolve Mienfoo in Mienshao.

Where to find Mienfoo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Mienfoo’s Pokedex, it is mainly found in rocky areas. Trainers can find Mienfoo in the following areas:

Wistful Fields

Oni Mountain (east side)

Where to find Mienshao in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, Mienshao is not naturally found in the wild in the Teal Mask DLC. That means trainers must evolve Mienfoo to register Mienshao in their Pokedex.

How to evolve Mienfoo into Mienshao in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask

Normally, Mienfoo takes quite a while to evolve, as it evolves in Mienshao at level 50.

Thankfully, Mienfoo is always found over level 50 in the wild when roaming Kitakami, so trainers will be able to evolve it right away.

Now that you know how to get a Mienfoo and Mienshao, check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

