Where to find Lotad in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back plenty of Gen 3 Pokemon, like Lotad and its evolutions Lombre and Ludicolo. Here’s how to find these Water/Grass-type Pokemon in Kitakami.

Scarlet and Violet has added plenty of older Pokemon that weren’t obtainable in the base game with The Teal Mask DLC.

Among the many Gen 3 Pokemon that see a return are Seedot and Lotad, which can be viewed as counterparts to one another in Ruby & Sapphire. Now the two return in the land of Kitakami, so players can catch both regardless of the Version being played.

As such, let’s go over where to find the Water Weed Pokemon, Lotad and how trainers can evolve it into both Lombre and Ludicolo.

Where to find Lotad in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Lotad can be found in living around ponds and rivers throughout Kitakami. These include:

Wistful Wilds (the crescent-shaped pond)

Infernal Pass (the lower, grassy area down the mountain)

Kitakami Wilds

Kitakami Hall (the area behind the hall)

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Lombre in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Lombre can also be found near ponds and rivers. However, they are much rarer and appear in slightly different locations such as:

Wistful Wilds

Kitakami Wilds

Timeless Woods

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Ludicolo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Ludicolo cannot be found in the wild in Scarlet and Violet. This means players will need to evolve a Nuzleaf to add one to their team.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Lotad into Lombre and Ludicolo

Lotad evolves into Lombre at level 14. This is easy enough, as you simply need to take Seedot into battle or use some Exp. Candies.

To evolve Lombre into Ludicolo, you’ll need to use a Water Stone. If you don’t currently have one, we have a handy guide on how to find all evolution items in Scarlet and Violet, including stones.

The Pokemon Company

That's all you need to know about finding Lotad, Lombre, and Ludicolo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet!

