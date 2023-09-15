Where to find Fomantis & Lurantis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find Fomantis and Lurantis in both Paldea and Kitakami. Here’s how to catch and evolve them.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has grown with The Teal Mask DLC, which brings back older Pokemon not available in the base game through the Kitakami Pokedex.
However, the Kitakami Pokedex isn’t just full of Pokemon who weren’t available in the Paldea region. The Generation 7 Grass-types Fomantis and its evolution Lurantis are among these.
Here’s how to find and evolve Formantis and Lurantis.
Where to find Fomantis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Fomantis wasn’t particularly rare in Paldea, The Teal Mask definitely makes it more widely available.
In Kitakami, Fomantis can be found in grassy areas throughout much of the map. These include:
- Kitakami Road
- Apple Hills
- Loyalty Plaza
- Mossfell Confluence
- Oni Mountain
- Paradis Barrens
- Kitakami Wilds
- Timeless Woods
In Paldea, players can find Fomantis near flowers in the following areas:
- South Province: Area One
- East Province: Tagtree Thicket
Where to find Lurantis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
In Kitakami, Lurantis can be found in grassy areas and forests, such as the following locations:
- Kitakami Wilds
- Timeless Woods
In Paldea, Lurantis can be found near flowers in the following locations (all in the North Province):
- Area One
- Area Two
- Area Three
- Casseroya Lake
- Socarrat Trail
How to evolve Fomantis into Lurantis
Evolving Fomantis isn’t particularly difficult, but there is an extra step involved.
Fomantis evolves into Lurantis starting at level 34 during the day. Since Scarlet and Violet’s day-night cycle is about 72 minutes, you may have a wait about half an hour or so.
That’s all you need to know about Fomantis and Lurantis. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:
Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet