Applin has a brand new evolution called Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC The Teal Mask, so here’s everything you need to know to evolve it.

While most Pokemon have straightforward evolutionary chains, some creatures have several branching evolution options. The most well-known example of this is the Eeveelutions, but the Grass/Dragon-type Applin also has different evolutions.

Previously, Applin could evolve into either Flapple or Appletun depending on the item it was given. But with the arrival of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion, The Teal Mask, Applin now has a brand new evolution called Dipplin.

Known as the Candy Apple Pokemon in the Pokedex, Dipplin is a Grass/Dragon-type creature with a new ability called Supersweet Syrup and a new move called Syrup Bomb. If you’re hoping to evolve Applin into Dipplin, here’s how!

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before you can evolve Applin into Dipplin, you’ll need to find a special evolution item: A Syrupy Apple.

Once you’ve got hold of one, simply head to your Bag, scroll across to the ‘Other Items’ tab, and then look for the Syrupy Apple. Select it and then give it to your Applin.

There’s no level requirement for this evolution process, so you can initiate it whenever you like!

Where to find a Syrupy Apple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There’s one easy location to find a Syrupy Apple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, and that’s a Syrupy Apple stand at Mossfell Confluence on the southeastern corner of the Kitakami region map.

The Pokemon Company

They cost ₽500 each and you can purchase as many as you want. The good news is that this area is accessible very early on in The Teal Mask DLC, so you can get your Syrupy Apple as soon as you want.

The easiest way to get here is to head up the hill on the opposite side of the river and then use your mount (Koraidon or Miraidon) to float across to Mossfell Confluence.

Where to find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’ve found yourself a Syrupy Apple but you don’t have an Applin to evolve, you can find them in the base Scarlet & Violet games by visiting the areas marked on the Paldea region map below:

The Pokemon Company

Applin are quite rare creatures, so you might spend a lot of time trying to find one. A good tip is to use your mount (Koraidon or Miraidon) and dash into trees as Applin will sometimes fall from the branches.

We’ve got a dedicated guide to help you find an Applin here, which also includes details on how to get its other two evolutions: Flapple and Appletun.

