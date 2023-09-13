Where to find Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Generation 3’s Acorn Pokemon and its evolutions are back in Scarlet and Violet’s DLC. Here’s how to catch and evolve Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry.

Scarlet and Violet has added plenty of older Pokemon that weren’t obtainable in the base game with The Teal Mask DLC.

Among them are Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shifty, the Grass and Grass/Dark-type family introduced in Generation 3. Nuzleaf is perhaps the best known, as it lends its name to the popular Nuzlocke Challenge.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to find a Seedot and evolve it into Shiftry.

Where to find Seedot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Seedot can be found in several grassy areas of Kitakami. These include:

Article continues after ad

Reveler’s Road

Mossfell Confluence

Kitakami Wilds

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Nuzleaf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Nuzleaf can also be found in grassy areas. However, they are much rarer and appear in slightly different locations such as:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Mossfell Confluence

Kitakami Wilds

Timeless Woods

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Shiftry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shiftry cannot be found in the wild in Scarlet and Violet. This means players will need to evolve a Nuzleaf to add one to their team.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Seedot into Nuzleaf and Shiftry

Seedot evolves into Nuzleaf at level 14. This is easy enough, as you simply need to take Seedot into battle or use some Exp. Candies.

Article continues after ad

To evolve Nuzleaf into Shiftry, you’ll need to use a Leaf Stone. If you don’t currently have one, we have a handy guide on how to find all evolution items in Scarlet and Violet, including stones.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

That’s all you need to know about evolving Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad