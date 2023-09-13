Where to find Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC
Generation 3’s Acorn Pokemon and its evolutions are back in Scarlet and Violet’s DLC. Here’s how to catch and evolve Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry.
Scarlet and Violet has added plenty of older Pokemon that weren’t obtainable in the base game with The Teal Mask DLC.
Among them are Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shifty, the Grass and Grass/Dark-type family introduced in Generation 3. Nuzleaf is perhaps the best known, as it lends its name to the popular Nuzlocke Challenge.
Here’s how to find a Seedot and evolve it into Shiftry.
Where to find Seedot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Seedot can be found in several grassy areas of Kitakami. These include:
- Reveler’s Road
- Mossfell Confluence
- Kitakami Wilds
Where to find Nuzleaf in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Nuzleaf can also be found in grassy areas. However, they are much rarer and appear in slightly different locations such as:
- Mossfell Confluence
- Kitakami Wilds
- Timeless Woods
Where to find Shiftry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Shiftry cannot be found in the wild in Scarlet and Violet. This means players will need to evolve a Nuzleaf to add one to their team.
How to evolve Seedot into Nuzleaf and Shiftry
Seedot evolves into Nuzleaf at level 14. This is easy enough, as you simply need to take Seedot into battle or use some Exp. Candies.
To evolve Nuzleaf into Shiftry, you’ll need to use a Leaf Stone. If you don’t currently have one, we have a handy guide on how to find all evolution items in Scarlet and Violet, including stones.
That’s all you need to know about evolving Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:
