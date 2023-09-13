What’s inside Jacq’s mystery Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion The Teal Mask, your teacher Jacq gives you a mysterious Egg to hatch. But what’s inside? Let’s find out…

While the main campaign of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion The Teal Mask will keep you busy for hours, there are also a few sidequests that you can complete to get more out of the game.

One of these sidequests is given to you by Mr. Jacq, the biology teacher who accompanies you on your trip to the land of Kitakami. You can find him just east of Mossui Town at the beginning of the adventure.

After a brief reminder about picnics and the game’s breeding feature, Jacq will give you a mystery Egg and ask you to hatch it. But what’s inside? And how do you hatch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Pokemon Company

What’s in the Egg that Jacq gives you in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Once you’ve hatched the mystery Egg that Jacq has entrusted you with, you’ll be greeted with a Chimchar, a Turtwig, or a Piplup. These are the three starters from Pokemon Diamond & Pearl.

I got a Chimchar, which is the Fire-type starter, but other Dexerto writers have told me that they’ve received the Grass-type Turtwig or the Water-type Piplup instead. It seems the outcome is random.

I’m not entirely sure why the Sinnoh region starters were chosen for this sidequest, but I’m not complaining either – my Chimchar is adorable.

The Pokemon Company

How to hatch Eggs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In order to hatch the Egg that Jacq gives you (or any Egg in the game, for that matter) you need to move the Egg to your party and walk around for a set distance until it’s ready to crack open.

There’s no way to check how far you need to walk for each Egg, so your best bet is to just carry on exploring, catching Pokemon, or working through the main campaign until it hatches as a nice surprise.

Having said that, the Egg hatched pretty quickly for us, so it shouldn’t take too long to complete this sidequest and get yourself a Chimchar!

Now that you know what’s inside Jacq’s Egg, check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

