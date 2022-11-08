Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer reveals Great Tusk and Iron Treads

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Two new version-exclusive Pokemon known as Great Tusks and Iron Treads have been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and they bear a striking similarity to Donphan.

With just days to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are released on Nintendo Switch, another trailer has been released with extra footage and an exciting reveal: Two brand new, never-before-seen Pokemon.

While there isn’t much information to go on, one Pokemon appears to be inspired by the past and the other by the future – something we’ve already seen in the game’s box art Legendaries and professors.

The two mysterious Pokemon are said to have appeared in the pages of the ancient Scarlet Book and Violet Book, which also means they’ll be exclusive to their corresponding version of the game.

New Pokemon: Great Tusk

The Pokemon Company

The first newly-revealed Pokemon is known as Great Tusk and it’s exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

According to the official Pokemon website, “The book describes how this savage monster attacked the expedition team with its large body and tusks, mortally wounding one of the explorers”.

New Pokemon: Iron Treads

The Pokemon Company

The second newly-announced Pokemon is known as Iron Treads and it’s exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

The official Pokemon website states: “It is said that when this monster curls its body and rolls to attack, it leaves a trail gouged into the ground, as if it had scorched the earth.”

Right now, that’s all the information we’ve got to go on. The two Pokemon do look very similar to Donphan, though, which suggests that they could be ancient and future variations of the Johto creature.

You can watch the trailer that revealed these two Pokemon below:

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will officially kick off Generation 9 when they’re finally released on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

The long-awaited games will feature loads of new creatures to catch including the starter trio Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. There will also be two new box art Legendaries – Koraidon and Miraidon – and several version exclusives to watch out for.

As for the game’s location, players can expect to lay ground in the Paldea region, which has been inspired by Spain and Portugal. We’ve rounded up everything we know about Scarlet & Violet here.