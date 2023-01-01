Where to find Finneon & Lumineon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet see the return of many Generation 4 Pokemon, including the adorable Water-types Finneon and Lumineon. Here’s how players can find these two fish around the waters of Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a grand total of 400 Pokemon for trainers to catch to completely fill out their Pokedex while traveling around the Paldea region.

A hefty chunk of those Pokemon come from previous Generations, meaning fans who’ve played previous entries will recognize many of the creatures populating Paldea.

Two returning Pokemon fans of the Sinnoh region may recognize are Finneon and Lumineon, which can be found in certain parts of the Paldean sea. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Finneon and Lumineon in Generation 9.

Where to find Finneon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike many Water-types found throughout Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Finneon is only found in the ocean surrounding Paldea. Specifically, Finneon is only located in the West Paldean Sea.

As such, players should find them commonly populating the waters from Part Marinada to the start of Alfornada’s coast. However, it’s important to remember that Finneon is quite a small Pokemon, so finding one may take a keen eye.

The Pokemon Company Finneon is only found in the western seas of the Paldea region near the water’s surface.

Where to find Lumineon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Lumineon is only found in the seas surrounding Paldea. Specifically, Lumineon is only found in the northwest and northern Paldea sea.

Due to its location, Lumineon will likely be one of the later Pokemon players might encounter out in the wild and will be relatively high when found. Thankfully, Lumineon is not considered a rare encounter, so trainers should have no problem finding it in the wild.

The Pokemon Company Lumineon is primarily found in the northern and western reaches of Paldea’s ocean.

How to evolve Finneon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like the majority of Pokemon evolutions in the series, Finneon evolves into Lumineon simply through leveling up. Trainers can achieve this by raising Finneon to level 31.

Of course, those looking to use Lumineon in battle should know that it’s not the strongest Water-type Pokemon out there and has plenty of competition in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Water types like Gyarados, Palafin, and Dondozo have much higher stat allocations than Gen 4’s Neon Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company Although Lumineon is not the strongest Pokemon in battle, it certainly has a striking and memorable design.

Still, whether trainers need to catch Lumineon for the Pokedex or it’s simply a personal favorite, it can still prove helpful on one’s journey through Paldea with the right moves and training.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Finneon and Lumineon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

