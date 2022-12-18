Scarlet & Violet players share which Paldea Pokemon “grew” on them during the game

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have now played a good deal of the new Gen 9 games, and many have taken to social media to share their surprise favorites among the new Paldea species.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have accomplished a great deal since the original release date in November. Many have completed the main story and post-narrative to unlock the Six-Star Tera Raids, and others have even amassed a number of Shiny species while exploring the world or visiting Mass Outbreaks.

Additionally, fans have gotten to know a cast of new characters, including Arven, Penny, and Nemona. Each has an important part to play in the three storylines of the game and each has their own strengths as characters and Pokemon trainers.

However, one of the biggest surprises for many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans were the new Paldea species that grew on them throughout their journeys. While many expected to be in love with Lechonk, or go to the ends of the region with their trusty Fidough, some found their true companion in surprising places.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players get a new perspective in Paldea

In a Twitter post shared by Bulbagarden, the fans are asked what Pokemon “grew” on them throughout the new games. The text reads, “Often the experience of actually playing with a Pokémon can dramatically change your opinion of it – what about you, Trainers? Were there any Pokémon that unexpectedly grew on you during your Paldean adventure?”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans in the comments were filled with insight, with one player offered, “Flamigo!!! That thing looked so silly and carried my playthrough. Shoutout to Toedscruel too.”

Another added, “Got a Shiny Jumpluff and kept it on the team exclusively for leech seed and to set up tailwind. But then it ended up going f***ing nutty. It was so much more than just a support that thing cleaned house near the end of the game.”

Many players found that Pokemon species from past Gens held surprising depth in Paldea, with one fan commenting “Klefkei. The widdle squeaky pair of keys was my screener for my late game adventure.” while another stated, “Azumarill Tera Fairy, Huge Power & Play Rough saves my damn ass so much lol”.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet test both new and longtime players, offering the chance to use the species found in the Paldea region in new ways. While the games still have a few bumps that need sorting, they have definitely helped Pokemon of all varieties shine in new ways.