Where to find Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

For those Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who skipped out on Sprigatito as their Starter, they’ll need a strong Grass-type like Tsareena on their team. Here’s where players can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Paldea.
As trainers are limited to only one Starter Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, they’ll need to catch strong Pokemon to make up for the types they missed out on at the start of their journey.
For players who skipped out on Sprigatito, they’ll need a fast Grass-type who can hit opponents hard. The Bounsweet evolution line is the perfect group to fit this niche.
However, finding Bounsweet and its evolutions Steenee and Tsareena in the wild can prove quite tricky. Here’s how trainers can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Where to find Bounsweet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Bounsweet isn’t classified as a rare spawn in the overworld, it’s only found in a handful of areas around Paldea. Particularly in a few areas of southern Paldea. Notably, Bounsweet can fall from shaken trees in the areas its located in.
Trainers looking Bounsweet can find it in the following areas:
- Around Los Platos – may fall from shaken trees (must have Koraidon/Miraidon’s ‘Dash’ ability)
- South Province (Area Two)
- Artazon
- East Province (Area Two)
Where to find Steenee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Players may find a bit more luck looking Steenee out in the wild. While Steenee is only found in East Province (Area One) and East Province (Area Two), it can be found roaming the open world more commonly than Bounsweet.
Where to find Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Players looking to find Tsareena as an overworld encounter are unfortunately out of luck. The only way trainers can get a Tsareena of their own is to evolve Bounsweet or Steenee into one.
How to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee and Tsareena
Thankfully, trainers who want a Tsareena of their own won’t have to work too hard to evolve Bounsweet and Steenee.To evolve Bounsweet, players simply need to raise it to level 18.
Once players have Steenee they will need to have it learn Stomp at level 28. From here, players simply need to level up Steenee while knowing Stomp and it will evolve into Tsareena.
Players looking for any specific Pokemon can check out our comprehensive guide for the location of every Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.
And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
