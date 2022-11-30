Where to find Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

For those Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who skipped out on Sprigatito as their Starter, they’ll need a strong Grass-type like Tsareena on their team. Here’s where players can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Paldea.

As trainers are limited to only one Starter Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, they’ll need to catch strong Pokemon to make up for the types they missed out on at the start of their journey.

For players who skipped out on Sprigatito, they’ll need a fast Grass-type who can hit opponents hard. The Bounsweet evolution line is the perfect group to fit this niche.

However, finding Bounsweet and its evolutions Steenee and Tsareena in the wild can prove quite tricky. Here’s how trainers can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Bounsweet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Bounsweet isn’t classified as a rare spawn in the overworld, it’s only found in a handful of areas around Paldea. Particularly in a few areas of southern Paldea. Notably, Bounsweet can fall from shaken trees in the areas its located in.

Trainers looking Bounsweet can find it in the following areas:

Around Los Platos – may fall from shaken trees ( must have Koraidon/Miraidon’s ‘Dash’ ability )

) South Province (Area Two)

Artazon

East Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company Tree to its appearance as a tiny fruit, Bounsweet may fall from shaken trees.

Where to find Steenee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players may find a bit more luck looking Steenee out in the wild. While Steenee is only found in East Province (Area One) and East Province (Area Two), it can be found roaming the open world more commonly than Bounsweet.

The Pokemon Company Steenee can easily be found roaming Paldea’s southeastern section.

Where to find Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players looking to find Tsareena as an overworld encounter are unfortunately out of luck. The only way trainers can get a Tsareena of their own is to evolve Bounsweet or Steenee into one.

The Pokemon Company Tsareena is one of the few Pokemon that players cannot find at all across Paldea, and must be evolved.

How to evolve Bounsweet into Steenee and Tsareena

Thankfully, trainers who want a Tsareena of their own won’t have to work too hard to evolve Bounsweet and Steenee.To evolve Bounsweet, players simply need to raise it to level 18.

Once players have Steenee they will need to have it learn Stomp at level 28. From here, players simply need to level up Steenee while knowing Stomp and it will evolve into Tsareena.

Players looking for any specific Pokemon can check out our comprehensive guide for the location of every Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

