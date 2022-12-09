Where to find Axew, Fraxure, & Haxorus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

A handful of strong pseudo-Legendary Pokemon have returned in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, such as Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus. Here’s how players can catch these ferocious Dragon-types for their own teams.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet carried on the tradition of introducing a strong Dragon-type pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in the form of the Ice/Dragon-type Baxcalibur.

In addition to Baxcalibur, Generation 9 brought back a lot of very strong Pokemon from previous Generations, including quite a few pseudo-Legendaries like Salamence and the Haxorus evolutionary line.

Those looking for a powerful pure Dragon-type Pokemon need to look no further than Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus. Here’s how trainers can catch each of these Pokemon for themselves in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Axew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Contrary to its Pokedex entry, Axew is actually found in two different locations around Paldea. While players can indeed find it around the foot of Glaseado Mountain, Axew is also found in South Province (Area Five).

Players looking for Axew can find it relatively early in South Province (Area Five).

Where to find Fraxure in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike its pre-evolution, Fraxure is indeed found around Glaseado Mountain. Thankfully, it’s not limited to one small area, and players can find it in a handful of areas.

Trainers looking Fraxure can find it at the foot of the southern side of Glaseado Mountain. They are also found on the northern coast of the mountain and North Province (Area One).

Where to find Haxorus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, players looking to find Haxorus naturally in the wild are out of luck. To enter Haxorus fully into the Pokedex players will need to evolve Fraxure directly or receive one through trading.

How to evolve Axew and Fraxure

Trainers who’ve played through Pokemon Black & White or who’ve simply raised previous pseudo-Legendaries know that they require a lot of dedication to fully evolve.

Axew evolves into Fraxure once it reaches level 38. Fraxure will evolve into Haxorus once it reaches level 48.

Though pseudo-Legendary Pokemon take a long time to fully evolve, they live up to their name in the fact that their stats are some of the highest in the game.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

