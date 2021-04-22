When are Team Rocket coming back to Pokemon Go? Everything we know - Dexerto

Team Go Rocket are still missing from Pokemon Go after being removed from the mobile title in April 2021 due to a glitch. Now, a new blog post by Niantic gives a hint at when the villainous group will finally make their return.

A Pokemon Go update in April brought the popular mobile game to a halt when the latest patch caused a flurry of bugs from missing maps to Team Go Rocket NPCs freezing players’ screens.

The problem became so bad that Niantic had to remove the villainous group altogether. For two weeks, there were no signs as to when the problem would be fixed – until now. The iconic villains may make their return soon.

When are Team Rocket returning to Pokemon Go?

At the time of writing, there has been no concrete date set on when Team Go Rocket will be showing back up again in Pokemon Go. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Niantic had made an update to their website.

On the known issues page, the developer made an update addressing the villainous group’s absence from the game. “Sometimes, when a Trainer initiates a battle with Team Go Rocket, the game will freeze and become unresponsive. This issue has been mitigated by removing Team Go Rocket encounters temporarily until this can be resolved,” the blog post read.

Interestingly, the error description also ended with a status update about the infamous glitch. “Issue status: Fixed in an upcoming update,” it said. While only a tiny note, it does appear to confirm that Niantic has figured out what caused the problem and have found the solution.

Popular Go dataminers ‘PokeMiners’ reacted to the news, and gave followers a realistic timeframe for when the fix would go live. “This means we’ll likely be waiting at least until version 0.207.0 is released and forced before they are enabled again.”

The Known Issues page was just updated and the issue with rockets was just changed to : "Issue status: Fixed in an upcoming update" This means we'll likely be waiting at least until version 0.207.0 is released and forced before they are enabled again.https://t.co/V8bxgwtWX8 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 21, 2021

When can we expect Team Rocket to be fixed in Pokemon Go?

It’s hard to say concretely when Team Go Rocket will come back. The latest update is 0.205.1 which went live on April 19th, 10 days after the last patch. Assuming Pokeminer’s 0.207.0 prediction is correct, it could be anywhere from another 10-20 days.

So based purely on speculation, the group could make their return from May 1 to the 10th. Although the fix could also come sooner, it’s anyone’s guess at this point. The only thing certain is that Niantic has fixed the problem on their end.

Many fans were not happy with latest status update though, especially with the prospects that they could be waiting even longer. Only time will tell if the community is compensated for what has turned into a major setback for the mobile title.