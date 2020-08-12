Logo
Pokemon Go type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistance, vulnerability

Published: 12/Aug/2020 14:41

by Paul Cot
The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Battling is becoming an increasingly important part of Pokemon Go. Type effectiveness plays a crucial role in coming out on top in these battles. Here are every single type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances and vulnerabilities.

Anyone who has battled in any form of Pokemon game before will be well aware of certain types holding advantages over another. Fire against grass, psychic against fighting and electric against water are just some of these.

Many trainers don’t see the full picture when it comes to type effectiveness, though. The following definitions should clear that up:

  • Strengths: Which type of Pokemon an attack of x type is strong against – i.e. electric against water
  • Weaknesses: Which type of Pokemon an attack of x type is weak against – i.e. grass against fire
  • Resistances: What types type x receive less damage from – i.e. dragon against fairy
  • Vulnerabilities: What types type x receive more damage from – i.e. steel against ice

Type strength chart

Here is the full table showing what each type is strong against, weak against, resistant to and vulnerable to:

Type Strong Against Weak Against Resistant To Vulnerable To
Bug Dark, Grass, Psychic Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel Fighting, Grass, Ground Fire, Flying, Rock
Dark Ghost, Psychic Dark, Fairy, Fighting Dark, Ghost, Psychic Bug, Fairy, Fighting
Dragon Dragon Fairy, Steel Electric, Fire, Grass, Water Dragon, Fairy, Ice
Electric Flying, Water Dragon, Electric, Grass, Ground Electric, Flying, Steel Ground
Fairy Dark, Dragon, Fighting Fire, Poison, Steel Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting Poison, Steel
Fighting Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Bug, Fairy, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Psychic Bug, Dark, Rock Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Fire Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Dragon, Fire, Rock, Water Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Ground, Rock, Water
Flying Bug, Fighting, Grass Electric, Rock, Steel Bug, Fighting, Grass, Ground Electric, Ice, Rock
Ghost Ghost, Psychic Dark, Normal Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison Dark, Ghost
Grass Ground, Rock, Water Bug, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Grass, Poison, Steel Electric, Grass, Ground, Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison
Ground Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Bug, Flying, Grass Electric, Poison, Rock Grass, Ice, Water
Ice Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Ice Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel
Normal Ghost, Rock, Steel Ghost Fighting
Poison Fairy, Grass Ghost, Ground, Poison, Rock, Steel Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Ground, Psychic
Psychic Fighting, Poison Dark, Psychic, Steel Fighting, Psychic Bug, Dark, Ghost
Rock Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Fighting, Ground, Steel Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water
Steel Fairy, Ice, Rock Electric, Fire, Steel, Water Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel Fighting, Fire, Ground
Water Fire, Ground, Rock Dragon, Grass, Water Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Electric, Grass

Interestingly there are no type immunities in Pokemon Go. For example, in the mainline games ghost-types are immune to normal-type attacks — this isn’t the case in Pokemon Go.

Effectiveness multiplier

Just how effective they are depends on the game itself. Type advantages in Pokemon Sword and Shield are generally more pronounced with effective attacks being twice as strong and ‘not effective’ just half.

Pokemon Go has a smaller multiplier when it comes to typings, however. The multipliers for Pokemon Go are as follows:

  • Super effective against two types: 2.56x
  • Super effective attacks: 1.6x
  • Not very effective attacks: 0.625x
  • Not very effective against two types: 0.391x
pokestgo.clChart showing how effective each type of Pokemon is against each other in Pokemon Go…

Another difference between Pokemon Go and other games is multiple typings affect damage even further. If a species is weak to two of an opponent’s types then the multiplier effect would be halved again, as seen by the 0.391 multiplier.

The same applies to a Pokemon being effective against both a species’ types. An example of this is an electric-type versus Gyarados as it is a dual water and flying-type — two types which are weak against electric.

It’s certainly worth taking the time to learn which Pokemon are strong and weak against other types. This will help you no end in Raid Battles and will speed up the process of getting Pokemon on gyms for those all important PokeCoins. GO Battle League is where this knowledge is most useful, though!

Animal Crossing player creates perfect Pokemon Center in New Horizons

Published: 6/Jan/2021 1:02

by Brent Koepp
pokemon center animal crossing
Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A Pokemon player made waves on social media after faithfully recreating a Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing’s latest outing, New Horizons, was the breakout hit of 2020. Since its debut in March, the lovable Nintendo title has taken over social media as players around the world share their unique creations.

One Pokemon fan used the the game’s new editing tools to accurately build a Pokecenter in the social simulation title. Their stunning recreation of the iconic RPG location is one of the best things you will see all week.

Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg)
New Horizons’ features let players create their wildest dreams.

Pokemon fan creates Pokemon Center in Animal Crossing

Originally releasing on the GameCube in 2001, Animal Crossing has become a juggernaut for Nintendo. Its latest release, New Horizons, has given players an unprecedented amount of freedom to shape their island to their wildest imaginations.

Using the new game mechanics, a Pokemon fan set out to recreate what is perhaps the most iconic location in the Game Freak RPG – a Pokecenter. Artist ‘acnh.pokeland‘ shared their incredible project on the r/AnimalCrossing and r/Pokemon subreddits on January 5. “Pokéland is now opened!! 1st section: The Pokémon Center!!” they wrote.

The image shows the user’s Animal Crossing avatar adorably posing in Nurse Joy’s signature medical uniform. The artist creatively used various New Horizons items to bring the location to life, such as a pink shirt behind the counter featuring a Blissey design, and round hats patterned to look like Pokeballs.

animal crossing pokemon center
Reddit: u/ACQueen48
ACQueen48 created the Pokemon Center in New Horizons.

Pokemon fans praised the creator’s work, such as one user who exclaimed, “This is so cool!!! You did an amazing job on these.” Another player agreed and wrote, “Wow! I heard the music in my head as soon as I saw the pic! Great Job!”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Animal Crossing Pokemon Center.

Incredibly this isn’t the only location the talented fan has created in New Horizons. Over on their Instagram account, they showed off images of their Poke-Mart as well. Longtime players of the RPG will remember the in-game store used to be a separate building up until Gen IV.

This isn’t the first time Pokemon fans have gotten creative in the Switch title. In May, one Animal Crossing user recreated battle Stadiums from the RPG. Players in July also used the custom Fireworks feature to light up the sky with popular ‘mon.

Despite releasing only at the beginning of 2020, New Horizons is already the second highest-selling game in Japan of all time. The social simulation title has sparked the imaginations of millions – including many creative Pokefans.