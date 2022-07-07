Best Ice-type Pokemon ranked: Weavile, Mamoswine, Articuno & more

Daniel Megarry . 15 hours ago

The best Ice-type Pokemon can chill your opponent to the bone and help turn the tide of many difficult battles, so here’s the cream of the crop from Articuno to Abomasnow.

Ice is one of the most divisive elemental types in Pokemon. While these cool creatures are great for taking down Dragon, Grass, Ground, and Flying-types, they tend to be quite slow and don’t have any significant resistances.

This means they can be quite fragile on the battlefield, and with such a small pool to choose from, it’s even more essential to know which ones are worth taking up a spot on your team and which ones need to be left in the freezer.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best Ice-type Pokemon based on a variety of factors including stat distribution, movesets, abilities, and even the quality of their design.

10. Cloyster

Cloyster may not look as fearsome as some of the other Ice-type Pokemon on this list, but it’s a real threat when used properly. The ability Skill Link makes moves hit the maximum number of times they can, which is deadly when combined with attacks like Rock Blast, Pin Missile, and Icicle Spear.

9. Abomasnow

One of the most recognizable Pokemon from the Sinnoh region is Abomasnow. This dual Ice/Grass-type creature has some great moves including Ice Punch, Energy Ball, and Earthquake, while 92 Attack and 92 Special Attack stats mean it can definitely pack a punch.

8. Lapras

Ahh, the iconic Lapras. Anyone who’s been a fan of Pokemon since the OG days will have a soft spot for this majestic creature, who helped us surf across Kanto’s waters and popped up regularly in the anime series.

It’s also pretty solid in battle, with 130 HP, a pretty even spread across Attack and Defense stats, and the ability Shell Armour that protects itself from critical damage. Lapras really excels in Gigantamax form, where it can reduce the damage your team takes for five whole turns.

7. Alolan Ninetales

Ninetales has always been popular, but its Alolan form just hits differently in both design and performance. It’s one of the fastest Ice-type Pokemon with a 109 Speed stat, has a great 100 Special Defense stat, and can use the protective move Aurora Veil immediately thanks to its Snow Warning ability.

6. Articuno

One of the original Legendary bird trio, the Flying/Ice-type Articuno has a special place in the hearts of many Pokemon fans. It can serve you well in battle, with great stat distribution that makes it bulkier than your average Ice-type and some top-class STAB moves to choose from.

Articuno’s biggest drawback is its poor defensive typing, which leaves it with very few resistances and quite a lot of big weaknesses – but if you can manage to avoid those, it’s a solid addition to your team.

5. Weavile

Weavile has become a fan-favorite Pokemon since its debut appearance in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl, and it’s not hard to see why. Aside from its cool design, it has an impressive 125 Speed stat combined with a 120 Attack stat that makes it one of the best physical attackers in the franchise.

It does suffer from a very low 65 Defense and 70 HP, but as long as you’re aware of Weavile’s status as a glass cannon that won’t last long on the battlefield, it can be a huge asset to any trainer’s team.

4. Mamoswine

Mamoswine has a reputation for being a formidable Pokemon, largely thanks to a dual Ice/Ground-typing. This gives it some excellent coverage options with STAB moves like Earthquake, Ice Fang, and High Horsepower offering powerful hits that make the most of its solid 130 Attack stat.

It might look bulkier than it actually is, with a low 80 Defense stat and 60 Special Defense stat letting it down slightly, but it does have 110 HP to give it some staying power – and the quality of its moveset and coverage options really outweigh those negatives.

3. Galarian Darmanitan

The Galarian form of Darmanitan turns this Pokemon on its head by switching it to an Ice-type creature, which actually ends up being a great thing. With a huge 140 Attack stat and a respectable 95 Speed stat, it’s one of the hardest-hitting Ice-types out there.

Where things really get good, though, is when Galarian Darmanitan loses half of its HP and enters Zen Mode. In this powered-up state, it gets a boosted 160 Attack stat and a 135 Speed stat, which makes it very likely to move first – and deal some huge damage when it does.

2. Glastrier

With 130 Defense, 110 Special Defense, and 100 HP, the Crown Tundra’s Ice-type Legendary has got some incredible bulk that helps offset the usual Ice-type weaknesses, while a 145 Attack stat means it can deal some show-stopping physical damage that’s boosted by its ability Chilling Neigh.

All of this alone makes Glastrier one of the best Ice-type Pokemon out there, but if you’re able to merge it with Calyrex to form Ice Rider Calyrex, this dual-form Pokemon gets an extra 100 stats to play with and becomes almost unstoppable on the battlefield.

1. Kyurem

One of the strangest-looking Legendaries, Kyurem, is actually one of the greatest. With 130 Attack and 130 Special Attack, combined with some excellent attacks like Draco Meteor and Ice Beam, it’s a real threat.

It’s also got 125 HP, making it a brilliant Pokemon all by itself. But throw in two potential fusion forms, White Kyurem or Black Kyurem, and it easily becomes the best Ice-type Pokemon of all time.

Black Kyurem gets a shocking 170 Attack stat and 100 Defense stat, while White Kyurem gets a 170 Special Attack stat and 100 Special Defense stat, making them two of the most dangerous Pokemon full stop.

This versatility, as well as the fact that both Black and White Kyurem have one of the highest base stats in the whole franchise, made Kyurem an easy choice for the top of our best Ice-type Pokemon list.

