Pokemon Go Mega Mawile Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

It’s time for Mega Mawile to join the long list of available Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go, and it will do so with its own special Raid Day. Learn the ideal counters to take into battle to defeat this creature fast.

Mawile, the Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon from Gen 3, has been part of Pokemon Go since 2017, but it’s only now that its Mega Evolution will debut in the game with its own event.

Mega Mawile’s Raid Day will take place on October 12, 2024, so, if you’re looking forward to challenging and defeating this powerful creature, here are its weaknesses and best counters.

Article continues after ad

Mega Mawile weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a dual Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon, Mega Mawile is weak against Fire and Ground-type attacks. So focus on these moves where possible to deal super effective damage.

On the other hand, you should pay attention to this creature’s resistances, as there are plenty, including Dragon, Bug, Dark, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Rock-type attacks.

Article continues after ad

Mega Mawile best counters

Here are some of the best counters for defeating Mega Blaziken in Niantic’s game:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blades Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Blaziken Fire Spin & Blaze Kick Shadow Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin & Overheat Moltres Fire Spin & Overheat Landorus Therian Forme Mud Shot & Sandsear Storm Garchomp Mud Shot & Earth Power Excadrill Mud Shot & Scorching Sands Swampert Mud Shot & Earthquake

Our recommendations include a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon so there should be something for trainers of all levels. In case you don’t have any of them, focus on your strongest creatures that target Mega Mawile’s weaknesses.

Article continues after ad

Remember that even though the Pokemon listed are very effective against Mega Mawile, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

How to get Mega Mawile in Pokemon Go

Players can fight Mega Mawile in Mega Raids during its debut on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time. However, keep in mind that you cannot catch Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go.

Once you challenge and defeat Mega Mawile, you’ll have the chance to capture regular Mawile. Then, you can Mega Evolve it using Mega Energy. The first time you’ll require 200 Mega Energy, and then the cost will drop to 40, 20, and eventually 10.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Players can collect Mega Energy by defeating Mega Raid bosses, by completing Special Research Tasks, or by walking with the particular Pokemon as their Buddy.

Can Mega Mawile be Shiny?

Yes, Mega Mawile can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this special variation will be introduced into the game on the same day.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Players will have no trouble identifying a Shiny Mega Mawile, as the color scheme changes noticeably. The usual black jaws on its head will turn dark cherry red and its usually cherry red pants will be purple.

Article continues after ad

To keep you from being disappointed, remember that the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon in the game are very low and there’s no special technique to ensure an encounter.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Mawile in Pokemon Go. For more about Mega Evolutions, check our guide about costs and bonuses, as well as the list of all the Mega Evolutions missing from the game.