Rock-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

If Rock-type Pokemon are causing you to hit a wall, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle to bring them down with the best counters – as well as details of their resistances.

Rock-type Pokemon can be tough to take down, as they are literally as hard as stone by their very nature. They’re also easily confused with Ground-type Pokemon and can be deadly to an inexperienced trainer who doesn’t know how to exploit their weaknesses.

However, as with any element in the Pokemon game series, Rock-types can be countered as they have their own set of weaknesses that can be taken advantage of. When you meet a Rock-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to survive the encounter and come out victorious.

Rock-type Pokemon weaknesses

Rock-type Pokemon have five primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types: Grass, Water, Steel, Fighting, and Ground-types.

Therefore, when looking to take down a Rock-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those categories. Also, make sure you focus on using moves from those types for the best results in battle.

Don’t forget that a Pokemon can have multiple types; For example, your chosen ‘mon may be a Rock and Ground or Flying-type Pokemon. So be sure to take advantage of any other weaknesses they may have by being aware of their secondary type.

Best counters for Rock-type Pokemon

When competing against Rock-types, Pokemon like Poliwrath, Ferroseed, and Rhydon are reliable options – basically, any Pokemon that combines two Rock-type weaknesses. Each one represents one or more weaknesses that every Rock-type shares.

Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Rock-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary or secondary type.

The Pokemon Company / Niantic Golem is a rock-solid Pokemon, but it has weaknesses that can be exploited.

Rock-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

As well as having weaknesses, Rock-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain types and moves: When going up against a Rock-type Pokemon, avoid using Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-types.

Rock-type attacks are also strong against Bug, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type Pokemon. So, when you go into battle against a Rock-type Pokemon, be sure to switch these out accordingly.

What is a Rock-type Pokemon?

Rock-type Pokemon are usually pretty easy to spot because they look like boulders or other rock-related objects. However, some Rock-types have less distinguishable features and can easily be confused with Ground-type Pokemon.

They also tend to overlap with these two other types at times, so when trying to identify a Rock-type, look for features like crags, stone, boulders, and anything else involving rock. Ground-type Pokemon are usually slightly different in design.

So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you bring down Rock-type Pokemon in the series.

