Rock-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances

If Rock-type Pokemon are causing you to hit a wall, here’s how to take advantage of their weaknesses in battle to bring them down with the best counters – as well as details of their resistances.
Rock-type Pokemon can be tough to take down, as they are literally as hard as stone by their very nature. They’re also easily confused with Ground-type Pokemon and can be deadly to an inexperienced trainer who doesn’t know how to exploit their weaknesses.
However, as with any element in the Pokemon game series, Rock-types can be countered as they have their own set of weaknesses that can be taken advantage of. When you meet a Rock-type Pokemon in battle, here’s what you need to know to survive the encounter and come out victorious.
Contents
- Rock-type Pokemon weaknesses
- Rock-type Pokemon strengths & resistances
- Best counters for Rock-types
- What is a Rock-type Pokemon?
Rock-type Pokemon weaknesses
Rock-type Pokemon have five primary weaknesses when it comes to moves and opposing Pokemon types: Grass, Water, Steel, Fighting, and Ground-types.
Therefore, when looking to take down a Rock-type Pokemon, bring along a team that includes Pokemon which belong to those categories. Also, make sure you focus on using moves from those types for the best results in battle.
Don’t forget that a Pokemon can have multiple types; For example, your chosen ‘mon may be a Rock and Ground or Flying-type Pokemon. So be sure to take advantage of any other weaknesses they may have by being aware of their secondary type.
Best counters for Rock-type Pokemon
When competing against Rock-types, Pokemon like Poliwrath, Ferroseed, and Rhydon are reliable options – basically, any Pokemon that combines two Rock-type weaknesses. Each one represents one or more weaknesses that every Rock-type shares.
Always bear in mind a Pokemon’s secondary type when selecting your counter Pokemon and moves. While the above three examples are effective against Rock-types, the opposing Pokemon may have resistances based on their primary or secondary type.
Rock-type Pokemon strengths & resistances
As well as having weaknesses, Rock-type Pokemon are also resistant to certain types and moves: When going up against a Rock-type Pokemon, avoid using Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-types.
Rock-type attacks are also strong against Bug, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type Pokemon. So, when you go into battle against a Rock-type Pokemon, be sure to switch these out accordingly.
What is a Rock-type Pokemon?
Rock-type Pokemon are usually pretty easy to spot because they look like boulders or other rock-related objects. However, some Rock-types have less distinguishable features and can easily be confused with Ground-type Pokemon.
They also tend to overlap with these two other types at times, so when trying to identify a Rock-type, look for features like crags, stone, boulders, and anything else involving rock. Ground-type Pokemon are usually slightly different in design.
So, that’s all of the weaknesses and resistances you need to know about to help you bring down Rock-type Pokemon in the series.
For more Pokemon guides, check out our other ‘mon lists:
Fairy-type | Water-type | Grass-type | Fighting-type | Psychic-type | Electric-type | Legendary Pokemon | All cat Pokemon | All dog Pokemon | Creepiest ‘mon | Cutest Pokemon | The rarest and most expensive Pokemon cards | 10 best ROM hacks and fan-made games | Lucario weaknesses | Steel-type weaknesses | Ice-type weaknesses | Fairy-type weaknesses