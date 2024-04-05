Move over Bidoof – Pokemon Go has a new best Shiny

The era of worshipping Shiny Bidoof may be over, as Pokemon Go fans declare their love for an unexpected Shiny Pokemon.

Showing off your Shiny Bidoof has become a popular meme in the Pokemon Go community. Some fans declare catching a Shiny Bidoof as “completing” Pokemon Go, as it’s the pinnacle of everything you can achieve in the game.

A user on the Pokemon Go Subreddit declared an unexpected Pokemon to be the best Shiny out there, naming the vibrant blue Shiny Tyrunt as the greatest. Lots of fans agreed with this sentiment, putting a crown on the miniature dinosaur’s brow.

“I have been trying to get one of these for a while now! That blue is too perfect,” one user wrote, while another said, “It is the best Shiny!! I have a lucky Shiny Tyrantrum as my buddy, I love it.”

“Damn that bright blue looks so good,” another user said, “Shiny Gible and Gabite had potential and looked really good… sad they changed the color scheme for Garchomp.”

“Well color me jealous. Congrats on getting the best shiny in Pokemon,” one user commented, and another said, “Without a doubt. It’s one of my favorite Pokémon too and I’ve had no luck even during Spotlight Hours.”

Naturally, there were a few dissenting voices, with some still declaring their love for Bidoof, along with some other Shiny Pokemon, but it’s clear there’s a lot of love for the blue dinosaur, hopefully prompting more fans to seek it out in the future.