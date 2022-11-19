How to check IVs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: IV Checker guide

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a built-in IV checker for players to see deeper hidden stats. Here’s how trainers looking to raise the strongest Pokemon can unlock the feature.

Pokemon has always been deceptively deep when it comes to the world of competitive battling. Now that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is out, it will become the new home for competitive play for the series going forward.

As such, players wanting to participate need all the resources they can get to check out Pokemon’s stats, including Individual Values. Thankfully, there’s an easy way for trainers to check IVs built into Generation 9’s gameplay.

Here is everything trainers journeying through the Paldea region need to know about checking Pokemon IVs and how to unlock the feature.

How to unlock the IV Checker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately for players looking for a quick and easy way to check Pokemon IVs, trainers must put in quite a bit of legwork to unlock the feature. Specifically, players must complete the game’s Pokemon League storyline.

Luckily, trainers wanting to find the most optimal way to get through the Gym story path can check out our guide on how to do so to make the journey as straightforward as possible.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company Players looking to complete the Pokemon League storyline will start it off by following Nemona.

Once players have taken on the Pokemon League and become champion, return to any Pokemon Center, talk to the receptionist, and she will give players the ‘Judge Feature.’

From here, trainers can open up their Pokemon Box, navigate to any Pokemon they want to check the stats of, and hit the + Button on the Nintendo Switch controller. Press the + Button once more, and trainers can see IVs and EVs for their Pokemon.

That’s everything players need to know about unlocking the IV Checker in Generation 9. For more information about everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, check out our guides listed below:

