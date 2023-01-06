How to get League Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

League Points are a special type of currency in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that trainers need to craft powerful TMs to help them on their journey. Here’s everything you need to know about earning more League Points in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced many brand new elements to the series, including a fully explorable, connected open world and three different story paths to explore over the course of the game.

In one of the three different story paths—Starfall Street—trainers can earn League Points by progressing through the story and taking down the different bosses of Team Star.

League Points are an important currency because they are not only a separate form of money, but they are also used to create TM’s to teach Pokemon powerful moves. So, here’s everything players need to know about earning more League Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to earn League Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As mentioned above, one of the easiest ways to earn League Points is by progressing through the Starfall Street storyline, as each Team Star boss player’s defeat will net them a healthy amount of the new currency.

However, it’s important to remember that some of Team Star’s bosses pose quite a challenge, so players wanting to know which level each boss is should follow our helpful guide that goes over the recommended level for each main story path.

Game Freak After beating the Starfall Street storyline, players can rematch Team Star bases to earn more League Points.

However, some players may wonder how they’ll earn more points once they complete the Starfall Street story path. Thankfully, like the Gym Challenge path, players can rematch each of Team Star’s bosses to earn more League Points each round.

In the post-game, each Team Star boss will use a new team of Pokemon that are level 65, so players should bring in a strong team of their own to take them on. Notably, the captains won’t use their Starmobiles in their rematches, so trainers won’t have to worry about fighting it over and over again.

Where to use League Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers can freely use League Points as a substitute for money. However, the best use of League Points is crafting TMs at the TM Machine at any Pokemon Center location.

Trainers looking to find the best crafting recipes for Generation 9’s TMs can check out our full guide that breaks down each and every TM recipe in the game.

Game Freak Trainers can use the TM Machine to convert materials into TM’s using League Points.

