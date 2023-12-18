How to get Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The legendary Entei is getting an ancient form in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest DLC called Gouging Fire. Here’s all the information you need to catch this stunning beast and complete all three Legendary Beasts in The Indigo Disk expansion.

The final downloadable content for Scarlet & Violet is here and it brings a few more Paradox Pokemon to the mix, as well as a new Pokedex with some exclusives, and exciting new adventures.

These new forms are considered legendary and are both past and future versions of some iconic beasts in the franchise. With The Teal Mask DLC, we got Suicuine and Virizion Paradox forms, and now, with The Indigo Disk, we get new versions of Cobalion, Terrakion, Raikou, and Entei.

Is Gouging Fire version exclusive in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC?

Each game version has a set of exclusive Pokemon that go according to the story, and in order to get them all to complete your Pokedex, you’ll have to trade them with players with the opposite edition than yours.

Because Scarlet gets all the ancient forms of the Paradox Pokemon and Violet all the future ones, Gouging Fire is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

So Violet gets the future versions of the Swords of Justice (Iron Leaves, Iron Crown, and Iron Boulder), while the origin forms of the Legendary Dogs (Walking Wake, Raging Bolt, and Gouging Fire) go to Scarlet.

How to unlock Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

To find Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll need to talk to Perrin, the photographer, and let her know you’ve registered more than 200 Pokemon in your Blueberry Academy Pokedex.

After you’ve shown her your Pokedex, she’ll give you a picture of a Pokemon called Gouging Fire that lives in Area Zero and ask you to track it down. You can try to figure out in which part the Pokemon lives, thanks to the image’s surroundings.

You can find Perrin near the Terarium’s entrance, on the Subtropical Savannah Biome. She’ll be in Rest Area 1 standing next to her Hisuian Growlithe.

If you can’t find her there, it means you haven’t completed the quest she assigned you in The Teal Mask, where she asks you to find Bloodmoon Ursaluna, so go back and finish it.

Where to find Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The ancient Fire/Dragon form of Entei can be located in Area Zero. However, remember it’s a static encounter, which means you’ll get just one specimen per game.

Fly to the Area Zero Gate. Enter through the ramp (do not use the teleporter). Get on your Koraidon and go forward until you reach the fence. Hop over it and glide straight to the top of the waterfall. If you haven’t unlocked the extensive flying feature, you can ride your Koraidon along the side. At the top of the waterfall, you’ll see a broken radar. Next to it, you’ll find Gouging Fire.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

How to catch Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Gouging Fire will be at level 75, as all legendaries, will give you a fair fight but fear not, you’ll be able to catch it after some tries.

As usual, you can try out your luck by throwing some Quick Balls as soon as the encounter begins. If that fails, follow through with a status effect attack like Hypnosis or Stun Spore to cause sleep or paralysis.

Then, hit Gouging Fire with False Swipe to take its health to one to increase your catching rate. Once you achieve that, keep throwing Ultra and Timer Balls until you get it.

GAME FREAK/THE POKEMON COMPANY

That’s all you need to know about how to get Gouging Fire in The Indigo Disk DLC. If you’re getting ready to dive back into Paldea, be sure to check out our great Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides right here:

