How to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brought back a relic from the Hisui region in the form of Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Here’s what trainers need to do to catch this rare new form of the Hisuian Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC introduced a handful of brand new Pokemon to the game, like Poltchageist, Ogerpon, and the Loyal Three.

However, fans may have missed a rare new form of a Pokemon from a region from the Hisui region. Many Legends: Arceus fans will remember that the Hisui region is Sinnoh in the distant past and, as such, many Hisuian Pokemon do not naturally appear in the modern mainline games.

However, the Teal Mask DLC provides a rare exception in the form of Bloodmoon Ursaluna. Naturally, this new form is very difficult to find and catch, so let’s break down exactly how to get it.

How to find Bloodmoon Ursaluna in the Teal Mask DLC

Early in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, trainers may have encountered the photographer Perrin standing on the road to the left of the Mossui Community Center.

She will task the player with catching 150 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex, which can certainly seem like a daunting task. This task will likely be left until the end of the DLC, and it can be completed by traveling Kitakami and throwing Quick Balls at any Pokemon still unregistered in the Pokedex.

The Pokemon Company Perrin is a brand new character introduced in the Teal Mask DLC.

To quickly see if you’ve caught a Pokemon in the wild, simply target them with ZL in the field. If the Pokemon does not have a Poke Ball icon next to its name, you have not caught it before.

After catching 150 Pokemon, speak to Perrin once again to begin a new quest that will lead you to Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

How to catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Once you’ve completed Perrin’s task, you’ll have to battle her. She uses a level 68 Noctowl and a level 70 Lefeon, so be prepared to take them on.

After defeating her in battle, she will ask you to meet her in the Timeless Woods. After doing so, a short scene will play and the Bloodmoon Ursaluna will appear.

It’s very important to note that this Bloodmoon Ursaluna is the only one of its kind in the game, so you should definitely save before taking it on.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Bloodmoon Ursaluna functions similarly to a Titan battle.

The Bloodmoon Ursaluna battle works like a Titan fight from the main game, as well as the battles with the Loyal Three earlier in the DLC.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a Ground/Normal type, so Fighting, Water, Grass, and Ice-types will be useful during the battle. Once you take out its health bar, you’ll be able to catch the Bloodmoon Ursaluna and add it to your team.

