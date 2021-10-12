Best moveset for Gengar in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

With a Gastly Spotlight Hour taking place in Pokemon Go this October, Trainers will have the perfect chance to evolve a Gengar. To make the most of this powerful fighter, you’ll need to know its best moveset.

The greatest fighters in Pokemon Go tend to be Legendaries or pseudo-Legendaries, but Gengar has proven itself to be one of the greatest assets you can have on your team – which is great news for those who love the OG Kanto Pokedex.

This Ghost/Poison-type final evolution of Gastly has access to all the best Ghost-type moves for extra STAB damage, an insane Attack stat for quickly taking down opponents, and a Mega Evolution that’s arguably one of the best in the game.

To maximize Gengar’s potential, though, you’ll need to make sure you’re using its best moveset.

Best moveset for Gengar in Pokemon Go

The best moveset Gengar can learn in Pokemon Go is Shadow Claw as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move. Shadow Claw has the best energy generation and damage output of any of Gengar’s Fast Moves, so make sure you have it.

When it comes to Charged Moves, go with Shadow Ball as it deals huge damage and benefits from STAB. Shadow Punch is a great secondary Charged Move that can be spammed thanks to its very low cost, but you’ll need an Elite Charged TM to get it.

All moves Gengar can learn in Pokemon Go

Gengar can learn a total of four Fast Moves and seven Charged Moves in Pokemon Go, although some of these require an Elite TM to learn. We’ve listed all of Gengar’s potential moves below.

Gengar Fast Moves

Hex

Shadow Claw

Sucker Punch

Lick (Elite TM)

Gengar Charged Moves

Focus Blast

Shadow Ball

Sludge Bomb

Dark Pulse (Elite TM)

Psychic (Elite TM)

Shadow Punch (Elite TM)

Sludge Wave (Elite TM)

Is Gengar any good in Pokemon Go?

Gengar is a top-tier Pokemon in Go, with its greatest strength being its versatility: It can be used across all three major leagues in the Go Battle League, puts in a great performance in PvE, and has a Mega Evolution.

If you’re looking to use Gengar in PvP battles, focus on the Great League and Ultra League, where Gengar can beat the likes of Togekiss and Melmetal and easily take down shields with its low cost Charged Moves.

Gengar can be used in the Master League with enough XL Candy, but a low max CP means you’d be better off focusing on the higher ranking Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary Giratina in its Altered Forme if possible.

Now you know Gengar’s best moveset, check out the rest of our guides to become the ultimate Trainer in Pokemon Go:

