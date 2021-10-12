Giratina’s Altered Forme has returned to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, giving players the perfect chance to add one to their collection – but you’ll need to know its best moveset to make the most of this powerful Legendary.

As we make our way into spooky season, Niantic is celebrating with a number of Halloween-themed events including Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals, which will introduce new Pokemon, new costumes, and a new size mechanic.

Raid Bosses are also being rotated, with the Ghost/Dragon-type Giratina making its way back into 5-Star Raids. It will appear in its original Altered Forme, which is one of the best PvP fighters for the Ultra League and Master League.

Giratina Altered Forme best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Giratina (Altered Forme) in Pokemon Go is Shadow Claw as a Fast Move and Dragon Claw as a Charged Move. Both of Giratina’s Fast Moves are solid choices, but Shadow Claw has faster energy gain to allow access to some powerful Charged Moves.

When it comes to Charged Moves, you’ll want Dragon Claw as it’s the cheapest one available and also benefits from STAB, making it a potent move that can be spammed. Shadow Sneak is a good secondary Charged Move that also has STAB if you can afford it.

All moves Giratina Altered Forme can learn in Pokemon Go

Giratina’s Altered Forme can learn two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, spanning across three types including Dragon, Ghost, and Rock. We’ve listed all of its potential moves below.

Giratina Fast Moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon)

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Giratina Charged Moves

Ancient Power (Rock)

Dragon Claw (Dragon)

Shadow Sneak (Ghost)

Is Giratina Altered Forme any good in Pokemon Go?

Giratina’s Altered Forme is an incredibly powerful Pokemon to have in your collection, especially when it comes to the Ultra League and the Master League, where it dominates as a top-tier PvP fighter.

It has some powerful moves under its belt (most of which benefit from STAB damage), great bulk to outlast the majority of its opponents, and the ability to take down some huge threats like Mewtwo and Zekrom.

Sadly, Altered Forme Giratina simply can’t compete with Origin Forme Giratina when it comes to PvE. It’s certainly not terrible, but there are better Ghosts and Dragons to use instead, so focus on PvP for now.

That's everything you need to know about Giratina Altered Forme's best moveset!

