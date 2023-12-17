Best moveset for Glalie in Pokemon Go & is it any good?The Pokemon Company
Here’s a look at the best moveset for Glalie in Pokemon Go, plus whether the Ice-type can be a weapon in PvP play.
In Pokemon Go, Snorunt can evolve into two different types of Ice-type Pokemon: Glalie and Froslass.
Glalie is a Gen III Pokemon that was formidable during the Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald days of the franchise. But, what power does Glalie have in Pokemon Go and what moveset is best for it?
Here’s what moveset Pokemon Go players should consider for Glalie.
Glalie’s best moveset in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go players should equip Glalie with Ice Shard for its Fast Move, and Avalanche and Shadow Ball as Charged Moves.
Ice Shard has a lower DPS (6.0) as opposed to Frost Breath (7.0), the other Fast Move that Glalie can learn. However, the higher EPS (6.7) makes a difference with Ice Shard.
As far as Charged Moves are concerned, Glalie can only learn two of three different moves.
Avalanche is a powerful Ice-type move that’s a difference maker. Shadow Ball, meanwhile, is a clear pick for a second Charged Move.
All moves Glalie can learn in Pokemon Go
Here’s an overview of all the moves that Glalie can learn in Pokemon Go:
Fast Moves
- Ice Shard (Ice/STAB)
- Frost Breath (Ice/STAB)
Charged Moves
- Gyro Ball (Steel)
- Shadow Ball (Ghost)
- Avalanche (Ice/STAB)
Is Glalie any good?
Realistically, Glalie is not a particularly strong Pokemon for PvP play in Pokemon Go.
The Ice-type didn’t rank particularly high in PvPoke‘s Great and Ultra League rankings. With so many powerful Ice-types like Dewgong, Walrein, and Regice, among others, it’s simply not a great option on its own.
However, Mega Glalie is a different story. When Mega Evolved, Glalie turns into one of the game’s more powerful Ice-types.
