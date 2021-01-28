 Pokemon Go February 2 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Ekans, 2x bonus, more - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go February 2 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Ekans, 2x bonus, more

Published: 28/Jan/2021 19:49

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go logo next to Ekans.
Niantic / Game Freak

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is hosting its first Spotlight Hour of February 2021 by focusing on Red and Blue favorite, Ekans. Fans of the Gen I Poison-type will not want to miss out as the event will feature a Shiny version of the ‘mon, as well as bonus XP.

Niantic is kicking off February’s Spotlight Hour by celebrating Kanto region ‘mon Ekans. The one-hour event will give players a chance to stock up on Candy to evolve the purple snake into an Arbok.

Trainers participating may even run into a Shiny version of the Gen I character. Here is everything you need know about the limited time Spotlight Hour on February 2.

Screenshot of Ekans in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The beloved Gen I snake will be featured in February’s Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon Go Ekans Spotlight Hour start time

Every Tuesday of each month, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for one hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as give them a chance to catch a Shiny variant.

Gen I’s Ekans will be the featured ‘mon on February 2. The limited-time event officially goes live at 6PM and runs till 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Ekans is by no means a rare character, Trainers will want to use the hour to try to score the highly coveted Shiny variant – which can be evolved into an Arbok. Players can also get bonus XP as well, which we will go over below.

Screenshot of Shiny Ekans and Arbok in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Players may even be able to evolve a Shiny Arbok during the February hour in Go.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Ekans Spotlight Hour will run alongside this week’s Mystery Bonus. On February 2, players can get 2x XP each time they evolve a Pokemon. This applies to any ‘mon in your storage, so it’s the perfect time to grind your Trainer Level.

Many fans are still trying to reach level 50, so the 60-minute celebration is a great time to wrack up points quickly to boost your stats.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021, a Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

While Ekans isn’t special per-se, the Gen I snake has become a classic character from Red and Blue. So those that love the serpent ‘mon will want to participate for a chance at encountering a Shiny, if nothing else.

Just like 2020, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that go live on Tuesday. February is also packed with events including the Kanto Tour on the 20th.

Overwatch

Overwatch Jan 28 update massively nerfs Zenyatta, Echo & more: patch notes

Published: 28/Jan/2021 19:27 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 19:31

by Michael Gwilliam
Echo nerfs
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Echo Tracer Zenyatta

A new Overwatch patch has gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, bringing in some major nerfs to some of the game’s most powerful heroes.

Many of the nerfs and changes in this update seem to come after the complaints of many tank players who claimed that Zenyatta and Echo were making ranked hell.

As such, the Overwatch devs decided to give those tanks what they wanted and specifically targeted Zenyatta, Echo and even Tracer with some big changes.

The big loser this patch has to be the Omnic monk Zenyatta. Once more, his Orb of Discord is being nerfed down from 30% to 25%. This should give tanks a bit of an easier time surviving against its damage amplification effects.

Aztech Zenyatta skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta has lost a lot of his power.

That’s not all, though. His Discord and Harmony Orb projectile speeds have been reduced. This means that it will take just a bit longer to get the orbs onto enemies or teammates – the latter of which will result in a bit less healing.

Overall, these changes will also mean that Zenyatta’s Transcendence Ultimate will be up less often as he will no longer be doing the same levels of damage or healing as before.

Next, Echo has also been hit with nerfs in two big areas. Her Tri-Shot ammo capacity has been reduced from 15 to 12, which should force her to reload more often, thereby lowing her damage output.

Tracer flips in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Tracer’s damage falloff has been hit with a nerf.

Focusing Beam has also been nerfed, with its duration now going from 2.5 seconds to just 2. Now, players should be prepared to make sure they can confirm a kill with the ability when a target is below half health.

Finally, Tracer’s range got hit with some nerfs. Pulse Pistols damage falloff has been rescaled from 13-23 meters down to 12-20 meters. This should make the speedy DPS hero less of a threat at medium range.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Echo

Tri-Shot

  • Ammo reduced from 15 to 12

Focusing Beam

  • Duration reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds

Developer Comments: Echo’s kit is designed around mobility and burst damage but she was performing too well against high health targets, such as tanks. Reducing the maximum firing duration of her primary weapon and Focusing Beam will lower her sustained damage output without impacting her burst damage potential against squishier targets.

Tracer

Pulse Pistols

  • Min-Max damage falloff rescaled from 13-23 meters down to 12-20 meters

Developer Comments: This new falloff range causes the damage to scale down faster when targets are outside of Tracer’s optimal distance, making her less threatening at mid-range.

Zenyatta

Orb of Harmony

  • Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90

Orb of Discord

  • Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90
  • Damage amplification reduced from 30% to 25%

Developer Comments: Zenyatta has been a bit too effective at enabling team-wide damage output lately so we’re taking some power out of the Orb of Discord by reducing both its total damage amplification as well as the speed at which it can be applied over long distances. The new projectile speed now matches that of his primary fire, Orb of Destruction.