Pokemon Go February 2 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Ekans, 2x bonus, more - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is hosting its first Spotlight Hour of February 2021 by focusing on Red and Blue favorite, Ekans. Fans of the Gen I Poison-type will not want to miss out as the event will feature a Shiny version of the ‘mon, as well as bonus XP.

Niantic is kicking off February’s Spotlight Hour by celebrating Kanto region ‘mon Ekans. The one-hour event will give players a chance to stock up on Candy to evolve the purple snake into an Arbok.

Trainers participating may even run into a Shiny version of the Gen I character. Here is everything you need know about the limited time Spotlight Hour on February 2.

Pokemon Go Ekans Spotlight Hour start time

Every Tuesday of each month, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for one hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as give them a chance to catch a Shiny variant.

Gen I’s Ekans will be the featured ‘mon on February 2. The limited-time event officially goes live at 6PM and runs till 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Ekans is by no means a rare character, Trainers will want to use the hour to try to score the highly coveted Shiny variant – which can be evolved into an Arbok. Players can also get bonus XP as well, which we will go over below.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Ekans Spotlight Hour will run alongside this week’s Mystery Bonus. On February 2, players can get 2x XP each time they evolve a Pokemon. This applies to any ‘mon in your storage, so it’s the perfect time to grind your Trainer Level.

Many fans are still trying to reach level 50, so the 60-minute celebration is a great time to wrack up points quickly to boost your stats.

While Ekans isn’t special per-se, the Gen I snake has become a classic character from Red and Blue. So those that love the serpent ‘mon will want to participate for a chance at encountering a Shiny, if nothing else.

Just like 2020, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that go live on Tuesday. February is also packed with events including the Kanto Tour on the 20th.