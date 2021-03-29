Best Master League Pokemon in Pokemon Go (April 2021) - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s Battle League Season 7 is wrapping up with the Master League in April 2021. Here are the best Pokemon Trainers should be using to secure their victories in the epic competition.
After a month of training and hard work, Pokemon Go’s Master League has finally arrived. The no-CP limit competition means users can flex their muscles by bringing out their most powerful ‘mon.
The PVP mode’s difficulty is kicked up a notch as Legendaries throughout the series can also be brought to the battle. Here are the best Pokemon you should be using on your team to best your rivals.
Advertisement
Pokemon Go Best Master League Pokemon
Since making its debut in 2016, Niantic has added hundreds of ‘mon in Pokemon Go from across the series’ 25 year history. With over eight generations of characters to choose from, only the best have risen to the top in the mobile title’s Master League.
As of 2021, Diamond & Pearl’s Dialga has become the strongest contender in Battle League’s final tier. Trainers will want to include the Sinnoh Legendary in their team or be prepared to counter it.
- Read More: How to beat Therian Forme Tornadus in Go
While the game’s PVP mode is constantly evolving as new characters are introduced or moves are unlocked, we will break down the top Pokemon currently dominating the meta as of Battle League Season 7.
Advertisement
Top Tier Master League Pokemon
|Name
|Pokemon
|Move
|Dialga
|Fast Move: Dragon Breath
Charge Move: Iron Head / Draco Meter
|Kyogre
|Fast Move: Waterfall
Charge Move: Surf / Blizzard (or Thunder)
|Palkia
|Fast Move: Dragon Breath
Charge Move: Aqua Tail / Draco Meter
|Giratina (Altered Forme)
|Fast Move: Shadow Claw
Charge Move: Dragon Claw / Shadow Sneak
|Mewtwo
|Fast Move: Psycho Cut
Charge Move: Psystrike / Focus Blast
|Lugia
|Fast Move: Dragon Tail
Charge Move: Sky Attack / Aeroblast
|Groudon
|Fast Move: Mud Shot
Charge Move: Fire Punch / Earthquake
|Zekrom
|Fast Move: Dragon Breath
Charge Move: Wild Charge / Crunch
|Giratina (Origin Forme)
|Fast Move: Shadow Claw
Charge Move: Shadow Ball / Ominous Wind
|Togekiss
|Fast Move: Charm
Charge Move: Ancient Power / Flamethrower
Best Master League Pokemon Team
|Zekrom
|Fast Move: Dragon Breath
Charge Move: Wild Charge / Crunch
|Lugia
|Fast Move: Dragon Tail
Charge Move: Sky Attack / Aeroblast
|Dialga
|Fast Move: Dragon Breath
Charge Move: Iron Head / Draco Meter
In 2020, Dialga dethroned Giratina to take the top spot in Master League over the course of its seasons. Only time will tell whether the meta will have another drastic shift again soon.
- Read More: Is Pokemon Go getting Malamar & Goodra soon?
Those wanting to compete in the Battle League’s top tier will need to be mindful of the Sinnoh Legendary, as well as the other popular ‘mon players continue to gravitate towards.