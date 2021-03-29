Best Master League Pokemon in Pokemon Go (April 2021) - Dexerto

Pokemon Go’s Battle League Season 7 is wrapping up with the Master League in April 2021. Here are the best Pokemon Trainers should be using to secure their victories in the epic competition.

After a month of training and hard work, Pokemon Go’s Master League has finally arrived. The no-CP limit competition means users can flex their muscles by bringing out their most powerful ‘mon.

The PVP mode’s difficulty is kicked up a notch as Legendaries throughout the series can also be brought to the battle. Here are the best Pokemon you should be using on your team to best your rivals.

Pokemon Go Best Master League Pokemon

Since making its debut in 2016, Niantic has added hundreds of ‘mon in Pokemon Go from across the series’ 25 year history. With over eight generations of characters to choose from, only the best have risen to the top in the mobile title’s Master League.

As of 2021, Diamond & Pearl’s Dialga has become the strongest contender in Battle League’s final tier. Trainers will want to include the Sinnoh Legendary in their team or be prepared to counter it.

While the game’s PVP mode is constantly evolving as new characters are introduced or moves are unlocked, we will break down the top Pokemon currently dominating the meta as of Battle League Season 7.

Top Tier Master League Pokemon

Name Pokemon Move Dialga Fast Move: Dragon Breath Charge Move: Iron Head / Draco Meter Kyogre Fast Move: Waterfall Charge Move: Surf / Blizzard (or Thunder) Palkia Fast Move: Dragon Breath Charge Move: Aqua Tail / Draco Meter Giratina (Altered Forme) Fast Move: Shadow Claw Charge Move: Dragon Claw / Shadow Sneak Mewtwo Fast Move: Psycho Cut Charge Move: Psystrike / Focus Blast Lugia Fast Move: Dragon Tail Charge Move: Sky Attack / Aeroblast Groudon Fast Move: Mud Shot Charge Move: Fire Punch / Earthquake Zekrom Fast Move: Dragon Breath Charge Move: Wild Charge / Crunch Giratina (Origin Forme) Fast Move: Shadow Claw Charge Move: Shadow Ball / Ominous Wind Togekiss Fast Move: Charm Charge Move: Ancient Power / Flamethrower

Best Master League Pokemon Team

Zekrom Fast Move: Dragon Breath Charge Move: Wild Charge / Crunch Lugia Fast Move: Dragon Tail Charge Move: Sky Attack / Aeroblast Dialga Fast Move: Dragon Breath Charge Move: Iron Head / Draco Meter

In 2020, Dialga dethroned Giratina to take the top spot in Master League over the course of its seasons. Only time will tell whether the meta will have another drastic shift again soon.

Those wanting to compete in the Battle League’s top tier will need to be mindful of the Sinnoh Legendary, as well as the other popular ‘mon players continue to gravitate towards.