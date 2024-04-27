GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Zangoose: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Philip Trahan
pokemon go zangoose animeThe Pokemon Company / Niantic

Trainers looking to raise the Normal-type monster, Zangoose, in Pokemon Go should know its best moveset for Raid and PvP content. Let’s break down all its moves and which are best to use.

With Pokemon Go’s upcoming Rivals Week event, trainers outside of Europe, Asia, and Australia will no doubt catch as many Zangoose as they can while it’s available globally.

Players looking to raise a Zangoose with the hopes of using it in PvP or Raid content will need to know what its best moveset is for each game type.

So, let’s go over every single one of Zangoose’s moves and determine which moveset is best overall.

Contents

Zangoose in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Zangoose all moves

Despite being a Normal-type Pokemon, Zangoose’s move pool is pretty small and lacks any STAB attacks. Here’s a list of all of Zangoose’s moves in Pokemon Go:

Zangoose Fast Moves

  • Fury Cutter (Bug)
  • Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Zangoose Charged Moves

  • Dig (Ground)
  • Night Slash (Dark)
  • Close Combat (Fighting)

Pokemon Go Zangoose best PvP moveset

Zangoose’s best moveset for PvP content is Shadow Claw as the Fast Move with Night Slash and Close Combat as the Charged Moves.

Between Zangoose’s two Fast Move options, Shadow Claw is the clear choice. It has solid damage output with great energy generation and is only resisted by a handful of types.

The first Charged Move option should go to Night Slash, as it complements Shadow Claw very well thanks to its low energy cost.

The second Charged Move slot should go to Close Combat thanks to its high damage. However, trainers will need to be careful as Close Combat gives the user a 1-stage Defense debuff every time it’s used.

Pokemon Go Zangoose best Raid moveset

For Raid content, trainers should equip Zangoose with Shadow Claw as the Fast Move and Night Slash and Close Combat as the Charged Moves.

Similar to its PvP moveset, a Zangoose taking on Raids should have Shadow Claw and Night Slash. Close Combat can fill in the slot for the second Charged Move.

This means that it will be excellent at dealing with Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon. Zangoose will be especially handy against Ghost raids as the Normal type is heavily resistant to Ghost-type attacks.

That’s everything you need to know about Zangoose’s best moveset for PvP and Raid content in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

