Pokemon Go Shadow Groudon: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Shadow Groudon will debut in Pokemon Go during the upcoming Team GO Rocket takeover. So, if you manage to defeat Giovanni, here are the best movesets you can teach this new Legendary variation for both PvP and Raids.

The Ground-type Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region will get its Shadow version during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event that will start on March 27, 2024, at 12:00 AM local time.

If you complete the Pokemon Go‘s Special Research Task and rescue Shadow Groudon from Giovanni’s domain, here are the best movesets you can teach it for PvP and Raid battles.

Pokemon Go Shadow Groudon all moves

The single Ground-type Legendary known for being part of the Weather Trio has a total of two Fast Moves and seven Charged Moves in the game:

Shadow Groudon Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground/STAB)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Shadow Groudon Charged Moves

Fire Punch (Fire)

Precipice Blades (Ground/STAB)

Earthquake (Ground/STAB)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Frustration (Normal/Shadow Pokemon)

Return (Normal/Purified Pokemon)

Pokemon Go Shadow Groudon best PvP moveset

The best moveset you can teach Shadow Groudon for PvP consists of Mud Shot as a Fast Move and Precipice Blades as a Charged Move.

Dragon Tail is a good Fast Move, however, Mud Shot allows Shadow Groudon to target all non-flying Dragons, which tend to be a recurring type in PvP. Plus its fast energy gain allows it to reach its Charged Move way faster.

Precipice Blades – Groudon’s Legacy Move – is still the overall best attack you can use in any battle as it hits harder than the fan-favorite Earthquake using even less energy. Its other Legacy Move, Fire Punch, is a good choice too, and you can use it for coverage against Grass and Ice-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Shadow Groudon best Raid moveset

Shadow Groudon’s best moveset for Raids is the same as the one for PvP, with Mud Shot as a Fast Move and Precipice Blades as a Charged Move.

With only two Fast Moves available, Mud Shot is the overall best thanks to its higher damage, STAB, and coverage.

On the other hand, Precipice Blades is still the ultimate Charged Move. However, if you don’t have access to the Legacy Move, you can go with Earthquake, though it won’t be as powerful.

That's all you need to know about Shadow Groudon's best moveset for PvP and Raids in Pokemon Go.

