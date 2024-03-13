In Palworld, acquiring new resources is fundamental to the game, and mining is a primary means to achieve this goal so having the best mining Pals at your disposal is essential for success.

Palworld introduces Ore mining as a crucial task in your daily schedule, pivotal for acquiring Ingots essential in crafting powerful weapons and gadgets. Luckily, the Pals you encounter throughout your adventures are eager to assist, offering a variety of high-quality mining companions for your base.

While Cattiva is one of the first Pals you can find in Palworld and they can help you gather Stone, there are plenty of other Pals who are extremely good at Mining so as you progress you’ll want to keep an eye out for them.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here are the very best Pals for Mining in Palworld.

Who are the best Pals for Mining in Palworld?

If you’re wondering about the best Mining Pals in Palworld, keep reading for our recommended list of helpers.

Article continues after ad

8. Astegon

Pocketpair

Element: Dark/Dragon

Dark/Dragon Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur

Black Ankylosaur Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv1, Mining Lv4

Astegon is arguably the best late-game choice for Mining due to its level 4 skill. We recommend putting Astegon near Stone Pits to have the most efficient outcome. Unfortunately, Astegon is a boss with a low catching rate.

You’ll need a Flying Pal already in order to get to Astegon, as they are most easily found in the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary. Be sure to bring Ice-type Pals in order to more-easily defeat Astegon when you encounter one.

Article continues after ad

7. Blazamut

Pocket Pair

Element: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Magma Kaiser

Magma Kaiser Work Suitability: Kindling Lv3, Mining Lv4

Blazamut is a great choice for Mining if you need a Pal with a Kindling skill. This allows Blazamut to refine Ingots, and we recommend using this Pal alongside Anubis to create an excellent Mining team.

Like Astegon, Blazamut is a rare monster. It can be found in the Scorching Mineshaft or in the No. 3 Wildlife Sancutary.

6. Anubis

Pocket Pair

Element: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert

Guardian of the Desert Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv4, Transporting Lv2, Mining Lv3

While Anubis stands out with its level 3 Mining skill, it also shines in other areas like Handiwork and Transporting. The combination of all three skills really turns Anubis into a helpful Mining machine.

Article continues after ad

Considering Anubis is an Alpha Pal, you can only find one in the entire game in the middle of the Twilight Dunes. Be sure to bring some Legendary Spheres so you don’t miss your chance to capture it, and some Grass-type Pals to make the battle a bit easier.

Article continues after ad

5. Menasting

Pocketpair

Element: Dark/Ground

Dark/Ground Partner Skill: Steel Scorpion

Steel Scorpion Work Suitability: Lumbering Lv2, Mining Lv3

Menasting can be used to acquire more loot from Electric-type enemies due to its Steel Scorpion Partner Skill. You can employ Menasting work in Lumbering and Mining after finding it at the second Pal Wildlife Sanctuary.

4. Mammorest

Pocketpair

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Gaia Crusher

Gaia Crusher Work Suitability: Planting Lv2, Lumbering Lv2, Mining Lv2

Finding a Mammorest in Palworld isn’t incredibly difficult, considering they are located in the map’s northern, southeast, south, and some western regions. You may be able to find one right as you spawn into Palworld, but it’s unlikely you can capture one at such a low level.

In addition to Mining, Mammorest also has level two Planting and Lumbering skills, making it a valuable addition to your base.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

3. Reptyro

Pocket Pair

Element: Fire/Ground

Fire/Ground Partner Skill: Ore-Loving Beast

Ore-Loving Beast Work Suitability: Kindling Lv3, Mining Lv3

With a level 3 Mining skill, Reptyro is another great monster to have for gathering Ores. It also has a level 3 Kindling Skill used for refining Ingots.

Most importantly, it’s Ore-Loving Beast skill is incredible for smelting and refining Ingots quickly. To find Reptyro, you must head to the volcanic regions on the southwestern part of the map.

2. Digtoise

Element: Ground

Ground Partner Skill : Drill Crusher

: Drill Crusher Work Suitability: Mining Lv3

In addition to dropping Ore, Digtoise’s Partner Skill quickens the mining process, and we recommend keeping it at your base. Fortunately, you can find Digtoise pretty early in the game in the two main desert areas on the Palpagos Islands.

1. Quivern

Element: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Sky Dragon’s Affection

Sky Dragon’s Affection Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv1, Gathering Lv2, Mining Lv2, Transporting Lv3

Quivern can be a beneficial flying mount for players due to its ability to enhance Dragon attacks while mounted. Quivern’s various skills of Handiwork, Gathering, Mining, and Transporting make this Pal incredibly well-rounded.

Article continues after ad

To find this Alpha Pal, head to the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant found on the north side of the Bamboo Groves. Make sure you bring plenty of Legendary Spheres to ensure you can catch it.

Article continues after ad

For more Palworld content, check out our guides below:

Palworld Fusion guide: Best Fusion breeding combos | Palworld Paldeck | Does Palworld have multiplayer or co-op modes? | How to get and farm High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld | How to get & farm leather in Palworld | Best ways to level up fast in Palworld | How to get & farm honey in Palworld | Palworld Zoe & Grizzbolt guide | Palworld complete weapon list | Does Palworld have mod support? | Do Pals evolve in Palworld? | Are there Shinies in Palworld?