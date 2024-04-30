Palworld Summer Update: Release window, new Pals, locations, more

Palworld’s Summer Update is set to be the game’s first major content update bringing a host of never-before-seen… everything. We’ve got the details on new Pals, weapons, locations, and more.

When Palworld released into early access in January 2024, not a lot of people were expecting it to become one of the most-played games of all time. Even developer Pocketpair couldn’t foresee its massive success.

Despite Pocketpair’s insistence that the game is only “about 60% complete”, Palworld has drawn in a dedicated community of fans. Devs have been steadily improving the game to reward players’ patience with more recent updates including the game’s first-ever raid boss and some new items.

The Palworld Summer Update looks to eclipse everything that has come before it with a plethora of new content. Pal Tamers can expect new Pals to catch, new weapon types, and even new locations to explore.

Contents:

Palworld Summer Update release window

As the name suggests, Palworld’s Summer Update will drop sometime between June and August 2024. While no official date is yet to be announced, Palworld’s spot at the ID@Xbox 2024 Showcase teased Summer 2024 as the release window.

Despite not having a concrete launch date, the brief trailer shown during the event did reveal a number of inclusions for the update. When the developers do give an official release date for the Palworld Summer Update, we’ll be sure to include it here.

New Pals in the Palworlld Summer Update

The highlight of the Palworld Summer Update trailer was the impending inclusion of four new Pals. Their names and abilities are being kept secret for now but the four new Pals shown off in the trailer are:

A quirky-looking frog sporting a blackbelt in an undisclosed martial art

An ostrich Pal who is sure to reignite the plagiarism debate

An adorably dim-witted dinosaur with a mushroom growing out of its head

A mystical dog-like Pal with a mushroom growing out of its head

These are just a few of the new Pals coming in the update according to Pocketpair and we can’t wait to enslave them all.

New weapons in the Palworld Summer Update

Palworld is lovingly referred to as ‘Pokemon with guns’ and while those new Pals constitute the Pokemon, the Summer Update also brings new guns. Well, one new gun and something else we think falls into the gun category.

The first new weapon revealed is a futuristic-looking assault rifle that shoots laser rounds. We can only assume it’ll be tough to craft but worth the effort to take on stronger Pals.

The other new weapon coming to the Palworld Summer update is a flamethrower that looks like it’ll chew through grass-type Pals. Sorry Foxparks, you’ve been replaced.

New location in the Palworld Summer Update

Throughout the trailer for Palworld’s Summer Update, a new region featured prominently. It looks to be an entirely new island featuring a multitude of locales.

Among these, we saw a cherry blossom forest that surrounded a massive shrine. It had man-made paths dotted with torii gates.

There was also a dank-looking swamp that had a number of fungal growths sprouting all over the place. It’s possible this could be the habitat of the new mushroom-toting Pal.

Palworld PVP Pal Arena

While not featured in this latest trailer, Palworld devs have confirmed that the long-awaited PVP Pal Arena will arrive with the Summer Update. What we’ve seen so far of the Pal Arena looks to confirm three-on-three Pal battles with Pal Tamers fighting alongside them.

It’s currently unclear whether or not the Pal Arena will be housed in the new island shown off in the Summer Update trailer. Pocketpair will likely show off more of the PVP mode as we get closer to the launch of the update.